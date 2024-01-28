5 Of The Best Free PowerPoint Templates For Any Project Or Presentation

You don't need to start from scratch if you want to create a captivating presentation to hook audiences. PowerPoint offers a range of free templates you can use for a variety of purposes. Whether you're planning a personal project or making a plan for your next business idea, PowerPoint templates can save you a great deal of time building custom slides.

To access templates in PowerPoint, all you need is a Microsoft account, which grants you access to Microsoft 365 online (formerly Microsoft Office 365). Click on PowerPoint from the sidebar, then access the search bar at the top of the window to search for templates. The templates cover multiple purposes for use at work and home. While a fair amount of templates are available to premium members only, there are still a large number of free templates hidden away in Microsoft's expansive library. This is good news for those who've been drawn away from premium subscriptions after Microsoft announced price hikes for Microsoft 365 subscriptions.

While PowerPoint is widely used for giving basic presentations, it can also be incredibly practical for other occasions, such as planning events, mapping out project timelines, or giving an effective sales pitch. Check out these five free templates from PowerPoint.