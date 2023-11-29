How To Showcase Your Work In An Online Portfolio (And What You Need To Get Started)

A digital portfolio is a resume, business card, and project presentation all rolled into one, which makes it an easy but effective way to broaden your reach, prove your prowess, and land more clients. In many industries, it's becoming a must for any professional who takes their work seriously. You might get by with a good portfolio, but what you need to set you apart from the competition is a great portfolio.

Most people fall into the trap of following templates to the letter when making their portfolios, which leads to the thousands of portfolios online that seem to be exact replicas of one another. The format, the phrasing, and the presentation, all end up samey samey. This could be good news for you because it's a great pointer to what not to do, but it still doesn't clarify what to do instead.

That's what this article will do: we'll get into the framework of a great portfolio, plus what you need to create an excellent presentation and leave a lasting impression, all in a way that leaves room for your unique voice and personality to shine through.