7 Of The Best Websites To Join If You're Looking For A Job
Looking for a new job can be scary. Whether you've recently lost your job or are looking to switch careers, putting yourself out there is stressful. It can be a long and frustrating process, but there are plenty of websites out there that can help with your job search, and hopefully find you a better-paying career.
As technology has evolved, so too has the process of searching for and applying for jobs. The days of going into businesses and asking to see a manager to fill out an application are long gone. Now, a single job opening can attract hundreds of applicants, many of whom are screened out by automated HR systems even before reaching the interview stage. Even getting a chance to interview can be challenging.
Luckily, there are a variety of different websites that can help you navigate the job market and land that interview, as well as the all-important job offer. Here, we are looking at some of the best websites to join if you're looking for a new job, side hustle, or just looking to see what's out there.
GlassDoor
Before diving into the job market or accepting a new position, it's a good idea to check out GlassDoor first. This platform is more than a job listing site; it's a comprehensive resource for job seekers to scrutinize potential employers, an essential step before accepting an offer.
GlassDoor offers several different functions that can help with a job search. First is the social media aspect, which allows users to post about their experiences during a job search and when working for a company. Additionally, GlassDoor curates its own content, offering valuable information and insights about the job market. All of this can be customized into a feed so you'll only receive the information that you want.
While GlassDoor has its own job listings, it's worth noting that it shares these with Indeed, as both platforms are under the same ownership. So, a job listed on Indeed will also appear on GlassDoor.
Finally, and perhaps most useful, GlassDoor offers a user-generated database of individual companies. This includes overall working experiences and salaries. Think of it as the Yelp for job seekers. However, just like a Yelp review, you'll have to read between the lines to get a balanced view, as negative reviews tend to prevail. This can give you insights into what companies you'll actually want to focus your job-searching efforts on.
MediaBistro
Content creation is an industry that has exploded over the last several years. Today, alongside traditional career dreams like becoming a firefighter or astronaut, many aspire to be influencers, YouTubers, or streamers. If you've since given up on your dreams of becoming an astronaut, but still want to get into online content creation, MediaBistro is an essential resource.
MediaBistro is a job board that caters exclusively to online content creation and online creative works. This includes graphic design, writing, proofreading, video editing, and more. The MediaBistro platform was established with this growing new industry in mind and to meet the growing demand for job searches in this niche.
Jobs on MediaBistro are organized by skill sets, with each listing providing straightforward details about the role and its requirements. When looking at the listings, it clearly lays out what employers are looking for, and what their requirements are in an easy-to-read UI.
If you're specifically looking for these kinds of jobs, MediaBistro can save you a lot of time. You may notice that it simply won't have as many listings as some of the other sites on this list. That's because MediaBistro focuses on quality over quantity. They vet each listing to ensure authenticity, weeding out any misleading offers. You can also sign up for an email list to get news of any new postings so you won't have to check their site constantly.
Dynamite Jobs
For those seeking non-traditional or fully remote roles, Dynamite Jobs is one of the best job search sites online. The site is dedicated to listing remote work opportunities exclusively.
Dynamite Jobs offers a user-friendly interface with job listings categorized into specific areas such as programming, virtual assistance, and writing. This categorization enables a streamlined search, allowing users to easily find roles that align with their interests. While the number of listings may seem fewer compared to broader job platforms, it's intentional. Dynamite Jobs prioritizes quality, ensuring that all listings are genuine remote opportunities while filtering out any low-quality or bait-and-switch posts.
Recognizing the unique demands of remote work, Dynamite Jobs provides a comprehensive resource library to guide both employers and job seekers. This includes insights on fair hour tracking, leveraging tools like ChatGPT for resume enhancement, and more. The platform's focus on remote work, especially post-pandemic, highlights its commitment to addressing the evolving needs of the job market.
If you're trying to find permanent remote work or supplemental income, Dynamite Jobs is an excellent resource.
ZipRecruiter
ZipRecruiter is one of the top job boards, not to be confused with job aggregators. Every job listing on ZipRecruiter has been specifically and intentionally posted to the site and has to meet certain criteria intended to weed out spam or false listings. This is an incredibly useful and time-saving tool for job seekers who don't want to waste their time sifting through irrelevant or dubious job posts.
ZipRecruiter also utilizes AI to help boost the user experience. When users upload their resumes to the platform, the AI system analyzes the content. Based on this analysis, it provides valuable feedback, alerts users about new job opportunities matching their profile, and can even signal to potential employers a candidate's availability. AI has been increasingly used in the tech world, and it can save you hours of searching.
The main draw for using ZipRecruiter is gaining access to its job listings and its proprietary AI assistant. It can save you a ton of time, leaving you to focus on updating your resume and working on nailing that first interview.
Simply Hired
Simply Hired is a unified job aggregator, pulling together listings from a multitude of job sites into one accessible platform. This is especially handy if you'd rather not juggle multiple email alerts from different job portals.
A notable chunk of Simply Hired's listings are geared towards contract, part-time, or entry-level positions. So, if you're on the hunt for a side gig, an initial job, or a starting role, this platform might be your go-to. However, for more specialized roles, many companies might post on specialized job boards, or hire directly.
To dive into Simply Hired's offerings, you'll first need to create a free account. Once inside, you can easily sift through job opportunities, filtering them by industry, type of contract, or expected salary. This structured approach helps pinpoint roles that align with your expertise and interests.
One of Simply Hired's strengths is its transparency. Most job posts come with company details and contact information. And if a listing lacks these details, you can still apply directly via Simply Hired. The platform also allows you to upload your resume and use a "one-click apply" feature for certain jobs, making the application process smoother. The site also provides you with insight into how your resume performs in the real world.
The professional social media site is known for its professional networking abilities and for its numerous job postings. This is usually the first place people go to update their resumes when looking for a job.
What sets LinkedIn apart are the networking and social media aspects of the platform. You can talk directly to companies, see what they post, and build up your own portfolio of professional achievements. It's like Facebook if everyone on the platform acted professionally. This is a fantastic resource for those looking for a job, since they can put their entire professional careers online in an easy-to-read format, and highlight their achievements.
Many hiring companies and recruiters have accepted LinkedIn as a professional resource and use it during their hiring processes. LinkedIn also has one of the most robust sets of tools online for job seekers. It has an automatic resume builder that takes the data from your account and puts it into a resume, along with one of the largest libraries of material to help you find the perfect job.
LinkedIn also provides a detailed job listing section. While anyone can view these listings, a premium subscription offers deeper insights. Subscribers can see metrics like the number of applicants, their locations, and the hiring trends of specific companies. This information can be invaluable for job seekers, helping them identify companies that are actively hiring and that align with their career goals.
Indeed
The best overall website to check out before starting your job search is Indeed. Known as a leading job search aggregator, it offers numerous benefits, with a few features that give it a distinct edge over competitors.
As a job aggregator, Indeed takes listings and job postings from all over the web and consolidates them in one central location. Its extensive filtering system allows users to find positions tailored to their qualifications, including entry-level roles for those looking to start new careers. One of the reasons it's so popular is that it's free to post listings, so companies don't have to allot any of their hiring budgets to post, making it a win-win for both potential employees and hiring companies.
The second reason Indeed is so popular is that it also has metric data on companies. Users can access details about a company's history, salary scales, reviews from past employees or clients, and other frequently sought information. The site also freely gives out company details, unlike some platforms that withhold company names to keep applicants from leaving their sites.
Finally, what made Indeed so popular and offers a distinct advantage over others is its UI. Indeed was one of the first job aggregators to present all the information in a clean and easy-to-navigate way, which boosted its popularity and allowed it to further improve its offerings. Overall, it's one of the best sites to check out for job seekers.