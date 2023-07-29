5 Ways AI Wants To Prove You Can Trust It (And 5 Reasons You Shouldn't)

Whether we like it or not, it's looking like AI is here to stay. There are a lot of ways AI has helped out in our everyday life, and ChatGPT is a fun tool to play around with. However, there are some warning signs out there that indicate we're not quite ready for AI to become as prevalent as some people might want it to be.

With many big companies all getting into the AI field, there's a lot of concern about what the future holds for AI. "The Terminator" director James Cameron has voiced his concerns about the growth of AI by saying he warned us back in the '80s with his fictional corporation Skynet. As it stands, AI has a fair share of believers and non-believers, so it's tough to say for certain how things will shake out. For every perceived positive gain that AI brings, it seems like there's also a negative.