Google, OpenAI And Others Just Made A Huge AI Safety Promise To The White House

The world's leading AI labs have accepted wide-ranging resolutions towards responsible AI development and deployment at a White House briefing. Among them is a landmark agreement to build a watermaking system that would help identify AI-generated work.

The briefing had representatives from seven of the world's biggest names in the field of AI — ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Meta, Anthropic, and Inflection — agreeing to build a fingerprinting system that would curb risks of fraud and deception by using AI-generated work.

The core idea is "developing robust technical mechanisms to ensure that users know when content is AI generated, such as a watermarking system." Think of it as DNA fingerprinting, but for AI-generated work like paragraphs of text, lines of code, a visual illustration, or audio clip.

The watermark may not be visible, but it would be integrated at a technical level so that verification is likely fool-proof. There are already AI-checking tools out there, but they are error prone, which can lead to devastating consequences professionally and academically. While teachers and professors are wary of students using AI tools to cheat, students worry that AI checker tools can incorrectly flag their work as plagiarized.

Even OpenAI warns that its classifier tool to distinguish between human and machine-written text is "not fully reliable." Right now, details on this AI watermarking system are slim, but it's definitely a step in the right direction, especially at a time when AI tools are posing job risks and have opened a world of scams.