How To Add Speaker Notes In PowerPoint

Public speaking is no easy feat. You spend hours creating the perfect PowerPoint, studying it daily to ensure you're an expert on the topic. You can't read straight from the PowerPoint because that's unprofessional, but you don't want to forget something and embarrass yourself in front of your peers. There must be a middle ground, right?

That's where speaker notes come in. The handy tool adds a small section to your presentation, allowing the presenter to include any important information they need to remember. Whether you're preparing for audiences to ask questions, adding some friendly reminders for yourself, or just having additional data that can't fit in your slides, speaker notes should be a go-to for anyone using PowerPoint.

The best part? Only you can see the speaker notes, so they won't ruin the aesthetic of your PowerPoint. Out of all of the most helpful Microsoft PowerPoint shortcuts, speaker notes are near the top, so understanding how to add them to a presentation is critical.