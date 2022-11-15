You Can Run Microsoft Excel On An iPad. Here's How

If you own an iPad, chances are you're already pretty high on productivity and portability. It's no secret that the ease of use and accessibility of Apple's tablet has led many to ditch their laptops in favor of the device. However, not everyone knows you can also run Microsoft Excel on an iPad. Known as the preeminent spreadsheet application for everyday consumers, Excel is a powerful addition to your iPad-based workflow.

While you can download Excel from the Apple App Store for free, you will need an active Microsoft 365 subscription to create and edit spreadsheets. If you don't have a subscription, you can only view spreadsheets, according to Microsoft.

As with any app that has been re-tooled for use on a tablet, you should expect some minor loss in functionality with Excel as it compares to laptop and desktop-based versions. However, the iPad version still holds up for many spreadsheet tasks while edging out the competition regarding portability.