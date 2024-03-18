5 Must-Have Android Apps For Online Shopping Enthusiasts
Shopping, or retail therapy as some call it, has evolved significantly with the rise of the internet. You no longer need to visit crowded malls or stand in long queues to get your favorite items, as online shopping has changed how we purchase goods, saving us time, energy, and money. However, as convenient as it is, the experience of shopping online can be enhanced further with the help of certain tools.
If you consider yourself an online shopping enthusiast, you're probably always on the lookout for tools that can make your shopping spree smooth and more satisfying. Whether it's snagging the best deals, managing wish lists, or getting cash back on purchases, you'll be glad to know that there are multiple apps that can not only offer a streamlined process for finding what you need but also provide insights and access to offers that you might not find elsewhere.
Below, we share the five best Android apps that can act as your personal shopping assistants, promising to not only simplify your online shopping journey but also make it more enjoyable and, quite literally, rewarding. We've personally installed and tested these apps to verify their effectiveness, focusing on their user-friendliness, range of features, and the overall value they add to your shopping experience.
Honey: Automatic coupons and rewards
If you shop online frequently, you know the importance of coupons and discounts that can help you pay less than the actual price. However, these coupons are hard to find, and manually searching for them can be a tedious task. Thankfully, there is a variety of apps and tools that can do this job for you in the background as you enjoy retail therapy. One popular option is Honey, which works by scanning the internet for coupon codes. If it finds any appropriate ones, it will automatically apply them at checkout when you are ready to pay. The app also offers a rewards program known as Honey Gold, which allows you to earn points on purchases made through participating sites.
Honey is easy to use. Once you install it, it will operate in the background and alert you about the available coupons or lower prices without requiring much interaction. You can use it as a mobile app as well as a browser extension if you prefer shopping via websites. To get started on the app, download it and create a free account. You can now head over to the Stores tab to view all the stores offering discounts. You can view available vouchers for savings and use the "Watch for Price Drops" feature to track item prices to make sure you purchase at the lowest price. Honey also made it to our list of the best price tracking tools for shopping online.
eBay: Global marketplace
eBay is a vast global marketplace app that connects millions of buyers and sellers around the world. You can find almost everything on the platform, from brand-new items to electronics, fashion, collectibles, and even cars (through eBay motors). The app has two main modes of operation — auction-style listings, where you can bid on items, and "Buy It Now" options for immediate purchase.
What we like about eBay is its advanced search and filter options, which can help you narrow down results to find the exact item you want at the price you're willing to pay. Once you have the app installed, you can start browsing through the extensive categories it offers. These include Deals, Pre-Loved Luxury, Antiques, Gift Cards & Coupons, Pet Supplies, Collectibles, Real Estate, and so much more. Each category has various sub-categories to help you dig deeper into your specific interests. The app also offers buyer protection to make sure that you get what you ordered or your money back, which adds a layer of security to your transactions. For sellers, eBay provides a straightforward listing process with tools and tips to help you sell your items effectively.
You can also receive notifications for bidding activity, reminders for items you're interested in, and updates on your selling items, so you're always in the loop. In short, eBay can be a great option if you're looking to snag a deal, sell unwanted items, or add to a collection.
Amazon: Comprehensive shopping platform
Like eBay, Amazon is another shopping platform that can be your one-stop shop for everything from daily essentials to electronics, books, and much more. It also has various categories with millions of products available worldwide. On the homepage of your Amazon app, you can scroll through the categories and lists available. In case you are looking for a more personalized experience, you can click on the hamburger menu in the bottom pane, choose Shop by Department, and pick the category you are interested in. You can filter the displayed results by price, customer reviews, brand, and other specific features that are important to you. Amazon's app also offers recommendations based on your browsing and purchasing history, which can help you find products that match your preferences.
There's also a camera search feature in the app that allows you to search for products by taking a photo or scanning a barcode, and you can use your voice to search for products using the app's voice search feature. For Prime members, the app offers additional benefits such as free two-day shipping on eligible items, access to Prime Video, and exclusive deals. While the app's interface is quite straightforward, multiple fun ways to shop on Amazon can make your overall shopping experience not so boring.
Keepa: Price tracker for Amazon
If you are a regular Amazon user, it is essential to use a price tracker that can help you monitor price fluctuations on your favorite products so that you can buy at the best possible time to save money. These trackers work by keeping an eye on the prices of products you have selected and alerting you whenever there is a drop. Keepa is one such option that is specifically designed to track prices on Amazon. It operates by monitoring millions of products and recording their price changes over time. The app is straightforward to use; simply search for a product, and Keepa presents you with a detailed price history chart, along with options to set up price drop alerts.
The best part is that you no longer need to constantly check Amazon for price changes, as Keepa does the heavy lifting for you. To get started with the app, install it and create an account. You now have two ways to use the tool: search directly for your desired product using the Search option, click on the Amazon button in Keepa to launch Amazon, and then navigate to your desired product page. You can now view the price history of the product, choose to track it, or see any offers that might help you save money during the checkout. You also have the option to compare prices across different sellers to make an informed decision.
Rakuten: Cash back and coupons
Rakuten rewards you with cash back for shopping through its platform at a wide range of online stores. It's a way to earn rewards on purchases you were planning to make anyway. Essentially, Rakuten features numerous websites for you to shop from. When you make a purchase through Rakuten, it receives a commission from the store, which it then shares with you as cash back, rewards, and bonuses — a perfect win-win scenario. You receive your well-earned cash back every three months.
The process is straightforward: before purchasing, simply open the Rakuten app and search for the store or product you're eyeing. Click through from Rakuten to the retailer's site and shop as you normally would. The app will track your purchase and credit the cashback directly to your Rakuten account. Beyond cash back, it also allows you to access exclusive coupons and discounts, which can unlock more savings. Overall, the platform is quite straightforward to use. It also comes with a browser extension for desktop users, which makes it easy to activate cash back without navigating away from a retailer's page. If, however, you decide to use Rakuten to save money and shop mindfully, you might want to try to pair it with any one of the best apps that can help you stop impulse shopping for better results.