Why Did Anker Stop Making 3D Printers?

Anker is a well-respected brand for charging accessories, with a wide portfolio of charging bricks, power banks, charging cables, wireless charging pads, and more. But if you've been following the company's product portfolio, you'll likely know that it also branched out into 3D printers. However, Anker dropped its 3D printers in 2025, leaving its fanbase puzzled. According to Anker spokesperson Brett White, this decision was due to supply chain problems, as shared in a statement to The Verge in July 2025.

As of September 2026, more than a year after that statement, Anker's EufyMake site no longer has any 3D printers for sale. So it's not just that the company stopped making new models; past models like the AnkerMake M5 and M5C are also no longer available. The only device available to buy at Anker's EufyMake site is a UV printer, the EufyMake E1, which doesn't create objects from scratch; instead, it uses a special type of ink to print onto a flat surface. That is, of course, very different from how a 3D printer works.