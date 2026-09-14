Why Did Anker Stop Making 3D Printers?
Anker is a well-respected brand for charging accessories, with a wide portfolio of charging bricks, power banks, charging cables, wireless charging pads, and more. But if you've been following the company's product portfolio, you'll likely know that it also branched out into 3D printers. However, Anker dropped its 3D printers in 2025, leaving its fanbase puzzled. According to Anker spokesperson Brett White, this decision was due to supply chain problems, as shared in a statement to The Verge in July 2025.
As of September 2026, more than a year after that statement, Anker's EufyMake site no longer has any 3D printers for sale. So it's not just that the company stopped making new models; past models like the AnkerMake M5 and M5C are also no longer available. The only device available to buy at Anker's EufyMake site is a UV printer, the EufyMake E1, which doesn't create objects from scratch; instead, it uses a special type of ink to print onto a flat surface. That is, of course, very different from how a 3D printer works.
The future of Anker's 3D printing business is uncertain
Although the company blamed supply chain issues for stopping 3D printer production, a question lingers about the future of EufyMake's 3D printing business. Anker did not have a timeline for resuming production when it stopped making 3D printers, and as of this writing, sales have not resumed. The site only lists various critical parts that users of the original M5 and M5C 3D printers can buy to keep their devices running, such as hot ends, cooling fans, extruders, silicone covers, and more.
Even more worrying, the spokesperson couldn't confirm whether Anker would make the original models available for sale again if the cited supply chain issues are resolved. Additionally, the spokesperson could not confirm whether Anker would release new 3D printers to the market in the future. White only told the site that "eufyMake has not ruled out creating new 3D printer models in the future." That statement really casts a shadow on the future of the company's 3D printing business.
Before Anker stopped making 3D printers, it spun out its 3D printing business and established a subsidiary called eufyMake. Anker hadn't launched a single 3D printer under the new subsidiary before it paused production. Whether Anker gets back to making 3D printers is anyone's guess at this point.