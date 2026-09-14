Which Laptop Brand Is Considered The Most Reliable In 2026?

When shopping for a laptop, there's a lot to consider — the battery life, the processing power, the way the keyboard feels — but none of it matters if the laptop doesn't last. And when it comes to durability and longevity, there is one brand that rises above the others: Apple. Through surveys, testing, and comparison, you can get some insight into Apple's reliability from professional reviewers and everyday users alike. One Reddit user stated: "Macs are still durable and well made. Most of mine have lasted over 10 years."

Apple laptops are made with durable, lightweight metal, including an aluminum enclosure meant to endure daily use. Various components, like the keyboard and speakers, use internal metal support plates, which not only makes the laptops outwardly tough, but can also manage heat from the battery. Apple laptops' software is considered equally reliable, with users noting they run into fewer performance issues than other brands. Apple itself even claims their tech runs into fewer glitches and crashes, based on collected data.