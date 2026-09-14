Which Laptop Brand Is Considered The Most Reliable In 2026?
When shopping for a laptop, there's a lot to consider — the battery life, the processing power, the way the keyboard feels — but none of it matters if the laptop doesn't last. And when it comes to durability and longevity, there is one brand that rises above the others: Apple. Through surveys, testing, and comparison, you can get some insight into Apple's reliability from professional reviewers and everyday users alike. One Reddit user stated: "Macs are still durable and well made. Most of mine have lasted over 10 years."
Apple laptops are made with durable, lightweight metal, including an aluminum enclosure meant to endure daily use. Various components, like the keyboard and speakers, use internal metal support plates, which not only makes the laptops outwardly tough, but can also manage heat from the battery. Apple laptops' software is considered equally reliable, with users noting they run into fewer performance issues than other brands. Apple itself even claims their tech runs into fewer glitches and crashes, based on collected data.
Here's what top publications had to say about Apple laptops
Consumer Reports ranked Apple as the most reliable laptop brand after analyzing over 75,000 survey responses. Apple's reliability score is well beyond other brands, including LG, HP, Samsung, and Lenovo. Consumer Reports determines reliability based on how many problems are likely to occur within three years of ownership. We've also put Apple at the top when it comes to laptop reliability, noting the impressive average lifespan of their MacBooks. Apple continues to have a reputation for quality.
CNET said the M5 MacBook Air is the overall best laptop of 2026. Its battery life and performance were nearly perfect scores, putting it at the top of the list. In their full review, they noted the laptop's solid design and "remarkably consistent" chip performance.
Wired also put the same laptop at the top of its list due to all of its components being of the "highest quality." The performance and battery life stood out once again. Of course, the M5 MacBook Air's sleek design, durability, and performance comes at a price — multiple reviewers across various sites were bummed about the $1,299 base price, which is $200 more than the previous model.