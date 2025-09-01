What's The Average Lifespan Of A MacBook Pro, And Are There Ways To Extend It?

Apple products are among the most durable devices out there, and the premium price tag reflects the longevity you can expect. However, it all boils down to how you use and maintain your MacBook Pro. When it comes to protecting your MacBook's hardware, make sure you invest in a sturdy case or sleeve to guard it against drops and scratches.

If you opt for a MacBook case, make sure you purchase one that offers proper protection without obstructing airflow. MacBook Pros have built-in fans for cooling, and using a case that blocks these vents can cause your device to overheat. It's also a good idea to research the types of products you should avoid for your Mac. For instance, Apple warns users against using webcam covers, as they could interfere with your device's ambient light sensor.

The Cupertino-based giant also suggests that users who use keyboard covers for their MacBooks remove them before closing the device, as the cover can damage the screen. Similarly, people on community forums like Reddit have reported that using glass protectors for their MacBooks has ended up damaging the display over time.

There are also some steps you can take on the software side to extend your MacBook Pro's lifespan. This includes regularly updating your device, adjusting settings to improve battery life, and managing storage efficiently. It's always a good idea to delete unnecessary files and applications when you can, as cluttered storage can slow down your Mac over time. Another way to extend your MacBook's life is by switching to an operating system that's still receiving updates, like Linux. So, taking care of both the hardware and software of your MacBook Pro is key to maximizing its lifespan.