Apple's Upcoming macOS 26 Could Be Bad News For Owners Of Older Models

Apple's WWDC event nears as we move onto the second half of 2025, and we await our first look at the upcoming versions of its myriad operating systems. Following recent developments, it looks like iOS will be skipping version 19 – at least in terms of the numerical value — in favor of streamlining the naming scheme. In addition to iOS 26, we are likely to see corresponding OS updates for the Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV aligning with the upcoming calendar year — giving us macOS 26, watchOS 26, and tvOS 26, respectively.

Advertisement

MacOS 26 is also rumored to get a design overhaul, akin to the rumored visionOS-style iOS revamp. Apple has also been pushing hard on the AI front, so you can expect to see a few more Apple Intelligence features sprinkled in on compatible Macs with the upcoming release.

Following a recent report by Apple Insider, however, it seems like the next version of macOS might drop support for a few Mac devices. The speculated list mentions that the 2017 iMac Pro, the 2018 MacBook Pro and Mac mini, and the 2020 Intel MacBook Air, all, will likely not receive the macOS 26 update. On closer inspection, it looks like Apple is gradually dropping software support for its older Intel-based Macs — which is not totally unexpected given that we're already in the fifth iteration of the reimagined M-series Mac lineup.

Advertisement