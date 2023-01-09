How To Find Your Mac's Serial Number, And Why You Might Need To
Most electronics come with a bevy of numbers etched into their frames, stamped on their undersides, and emblazoned onto their boxes. But why? Well, the short answer is that they're needed for model identification. As to why you might want to know your device's specific make, model, and ID, there are several that run the gamut from being interesting to absolutely necessary, depending on the context.
Serial numbers are ID stamps that can tell you when a product was manufactured and where it was built, help identify fakes, or even be used as verification in the event of theft. Knowing your machine's exact specifications and year of production can also be helpful if you need to track down replacement parts — especially for an older model. Plus, it's handy to check to see if you need to consider participating in a hardware recall or if Apple offers a battery replacement program for your Mac.
You likely won't need to know your Mac's serial number in your day-to-day life, but if the occasion calls for it, you should know where to find it.
So how do I find that serial number?
The simplest place to find your Mac's serial number is on the box it came in. Some folks who prefer not to hang onto their hardware boxes may cut the serial number out and file it away, but if you didn't keep the box or bother to carve off the official-looking info, there are other ways to check.
Whether you're using a Mac or a MacBook, the serial number (denoted by "Serial") should be printed along the hardware's bottom or side. You can verify the serial number by entering it into Apple's Service and Support Coverage page (via Apple) or its Tech Specs search page (via Apple).
Or, if you'd rather not dig through drawers and closets looking for packaging or awkwardly inspect the underside of your computer, you can also find the serial number via a quick trip through your Mac's menus.
- Select the "Apple icon" in the top-left corner of the screen.
- Select "About This Mac" from the top of the drop-down menu.
- Locate the "Serial number" entry on the About page, which should be located below "Memory" and above "macOS."