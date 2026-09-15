Popular Tech Brands Almost Everyone Used In The '90s That No Longer Exist

Ask a member of Gen Z (or even a younger millennial) to explain Compaq, and at best, they might assume you're mispronouncing the word "compact." It's hard to believe the now almost-forgotten brand was actually the largest PC manufacturer in the world in 1994.

Formed in Texas in 1982, the Compaq Computer Corporation leveraged a few strategies to rapidly achieve dominance in the PC and related consumer tech markets. For example, during the brand's heyday, Compaq's leaders were particularly skilled at identifying the newest tools and components, such as Intel's 386 chips, using them to improve Compaq's products before many others caught up. The company also prioritized hiring experienced personnel to optimize its products and give the overall brand a sense of authority and trustworthiness.

So, what led to the company's downfall? There isn't just one answer to this question. Various factors are ultimately to blame. Although mergers helped the company grow, they also resulted in major staff shakeups that required Compaq to adjust quickly. On top of that, competitors both at home and overseas were starting to find ways to offer affordable alternatives to Compaq's products that didn't sacrifice quality or features. Perhaps most importantly, Compaq simply failed to ensure its products were optimized for the internet in a timely manner.

Following a merger with Hewlett Packard, Compaq stopped operating as its own separate company in 2003. In 2013, HP officially discontinued the brand. Since then, outside of North America and Europe, some smaller companies have struck licensing deals to create Compaq-branded products. However, these are far from representative of the official brand that briefly reigned supreme in the personal computer arena.