The History Of Netscape Navigator: The Once Popular Web Browser Everyone Forgot About

The internet is full of the ghosts of old services that, while once triumphant beacons of the world wide web, have fallen into mere shells of their former selves or have simply died entirely. The examples are endless, from AOL Instant Messanger and MySpace to old filesharing services like Napster and Limewire.

One titan of the earlier days of the internet that is now mostly lost to the sands of time is Netscape Navigator. Netscape Navigator was an internet browser that was originally released in December 1994. At its height in 1996, the browser held over 75% of the market. For a browser of that level of popularity, it's surprising to think that it's virtually unheard of today. Even Internet Explorer is still remembered, albeit mostly for being unbearably slow in its twilight years.

Netscape Navigator's meteoric rise to prominence in the '90s is nearly dwarfed by its expeditious plummet to obscurity. The history behind the once titanic web browser had a simple beginning with a simple idea to rethink the way users access the internet.