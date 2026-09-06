4 Tech Brands Owned By HP

If you're familiar with the Compaq name from the '90s and early 2000s, you'll be surprised to learn that the company is now owned by HP. However, that wasn't always the case. Compaq started as an independent company, then in 2001 HP announced its intention to acquire it for $25 billion. For the uninitiated, Compaq was a U.S. computer manufacturer that was once a dominant player in the PC market. If you wanted to buy a PC back then, you probably considered one of the company's models.

Compaq was started in 1982 by three former Texas Instruments employees, Rod Canion, Jim Harris, and Bill Murto. The company got started in the PC market by manufacturing IBM-compatible personal computers. In fact, the Compaq name was made by blending two words: "compatibility and quality." Soon after entering the market, the company's products became a hit, and Compaq rose through the rankings to become a leading PC manufacturer from the mid-'90s to 2000.

However, you won't see the Compaq name around anymore. After it was acquired, HP began rebranding Compaq's products under its EliteBook and ProBook lines within a few years and eventually discontinued the company's branding in 2013.