What Does HP Stand For? The History Behind The Computing Brand

HP, formerly Hewlett-Packard (it split into two distinct companies in 2015), has been an ever-present brand in the computing space for well over 40 years, and part of the broader electronics and technology business going back more than twice as long as that. Founded by Stanford University engineering students Bill Hewlett and Dave Packard in a tiny garage, HP surged thanks to an efficiency that allowed the company to keep prices low, securing deals with major companies like Disney, which allowed it to grow substantially. As the middle of the 20th century pressed on, Hewlett-Packard became one of the top tech companies in the U.S. and eventually the world, with personal computers coming into the fold in the 1960s in a primitive sense en route to releasing fully featured PCs in the 1980s.

With innovations like an early touch screen and nods towards portability before laptop or notebook computers were a serious concern, HP was a powerhouse and well-positioned for the explosion in computer adoption in the late 1990s. By 2002, it gobbled up a top competitor in Compaq, forming what would become the top PC manufacturer for market share for several years running. The 2000s and 2010s saw the company take some hits via non-PC flops, but it's managed to keep its mantle among the top PC manufacturers in the world.