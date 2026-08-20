HyperX's Latest Gaming Gear Surprises And Delights: Our First Impressions
HyperX is a known player in the realm of gaming accessories and they just announced a new lineup of products for Fall 2026. During their "Level Awakening" livestream, HyperX, which was purchased by HP back in 2021, showed a number of new products that look to iterate and improve on their existing lineup. Some are mild upgrades, while others are literal game-changers that will change the way you play. They also announced new color schemes for existing products, like a lavender Cloud III headset, which should be nice for gamers who prefer aesthetics over having to rush out and buy the hot new items.
Several days prior to the livestream, HyperX hosted an event showcasing these products in New York City, and I was lucky enough to attend and get some hands-on time with many of the items showcased in the livestream.
Let's take a look at the products revealed during the "Level Awakening" livestream and see how the next generation of HyperX is taking shape. Most of these items will be available in September 2026. HyperX has been doing it for years, and if this presentation is any indication, they'll be doing it for years to come.
Cloud Alpha Air
If there's a single product that HyperX is best known for, it's probably their gaming headsets. In addition to the new color options for the Cloud III and Flight 2 headsets, the big announcement on that front today was the introduction of the Cloud Alpha Air headset.
In a first for HyperX and a rarity in the industry at large, the Cloud Alpha Air is an open-back headset. That means it doesn't have the same tight suction and noise cancelling features as closed-back headphones. To some, that might be a negative, but the upside is a more natural listening experience with wider dynamic range. There's a reason most studio reference headsets are open-back. Of course, at just $149, the Cloud Alpha Air isn't designed to be a studio reference headset.
I brought home a Cloud Alpha Air (provided by HyperX) and was tremendously impressed by both the audio quality and the comfort of the unit itself. It's very lightweight, at just 275g. Combined with the soft suede cups and their light grip, I found myself easily playing multiple hours of "Final Fantasy X HD Remaster" in a hot NYC apartment without feeling any noticeable fatigue.
And the audio, while not quite reference quality, still packed a punch with stellar range and a true sense of broadness, like the sound isn't beamed directly into your ears, but projected onto a sphere around your head. It feels more like real surround sound. Throw in HyperX's signature boom microphone, and this is the complete package, and an easy recommendation for someone looking to see what all the fuss is about regarding open-back headsets.
Pulsefire Haste 3 Gaming Mice
If headsets are the signature product made by HyperX, then their gaming mice aren't far behind. HyperX introduced the Pulsefire Haste 3 family of gaming mice, with a next-gen gaming mouse for every need. At a glance, they all look the same, with their symmetrical design and two reprogrammable buttons.
First, there's the base model, a wired version. If you're an old-school purist who just wants to plug-and-play, this will more than suffice, and with a 1K polling rate, it's reliable and you'll never have to charge the battery. It's also quite light, at 45g, though the mandatory cord boosts the weight up to 68g, and if you're a hardcore gamer looking for the perfect mouse, the weight and variables introduced by the cord might be a dealbreaker. Still, for $39, it's one heck of a deal.
Then there's the wireless variant, which weighs in at 52g. This one has a 1K polling rate via Bluetooth, but using the USB dongle you can get an 8K polling rate, which is honestly faster than you'll ever possibly need. All of these premium features raise the price to $89.
Finally, there's the "pro" version of the wireless model, which is similar but uses carbon fiber technology to bring the weight down to 47g. It also exclusively features glass skates (as well as additional PTFE skates to swap in if you prefer the style of the other two models) for the smoothest possible mouse-sliding experience, all for $129. I got to spend a little while playing with this and, simply put, I really want to buy one now.
SoloCast 2 Pro
As mentioned earlier, the Cloud Alpha Air headset has a built-in boom microphone, which is just fine for gaming with your pals or even Zoom meetings, but if you want to add an extra degree of professionalism to your online interactions, you probably want to upgrade to a proper USB microphone. To that end, HyperX announced the SoloCast 2 Pro, their next-gen USB microphone.
This is an evolution of the original SoloCast, and adds more than enough new features, bells, and whistles to justify an upgrade. It's definitely a starter microphone, but it's also priced as such, at just $89. If you want a more premium product, HyperX also has the QuadCast 2, which boasts studio-quality audio recording for around $149.
For the SoloCast 2 Pro, the main appeal is the diminutive size of the unit. It's downright tiny for a quality microphone. It also has a pop filter built in, which means you don't need to worry about those pesky plosives or adding an additional accessory to deal with them. It has an integrated RGB light bar with a unique feature: it serves as an audio monitor and lights red when you're peaking so you can adjust your gain accordingly. While it has an integrated stand for desk use, it can also easily screw onto a boom arm for maximum utility and flexibility.
OMEN 35L Gaming Desktop and Monitors
Everyone knows we are in the midst of a parts shortage. Everything related to gaming is more expensive than ever. The PS5 Pro is $900 and a it's entirely possible the price will only go up in the coming months. PC gaming enthusiasts are patiently waiting for the AI bubble to burst so prices can return to some semblance of normalcy. But until then, we'll just have to closely examine the prices of pre-built PCs to see how much bang for the buck they offer.
And that brings us to HyperX's new line of OMEN 35L gaming desktops and monitors, which offer a variety of options. In today's economy, many people simply cannot afford getting all the top-shelf options, so it's nice to be able to opt for Gen4 NVMe SSD storage instead of the more expensive Gen5 version, or to opt for just 32GB of DDR5 RAM instead of 64 GB.
While prices haven't been disclosed yet (and with conditions so volatile, they probably won't be locked in until the line launches), it's good to know that there will be options that won't entirely break the bank. There are three color options, with two being black and white with a glass window so you can see the guts of the unit, with a third "Stealth Black" carrying a lower profile to draw less attention.
HyperX is also rolling out a set of displays with a 240Hz refresh rate standard across most models, which is great news for gamers looking for peak performance during competitive FPS games and five-fret guitar games like "Clone Hero" and "YARG." The flagship premium model, HyperX OMEN 27K G3, offers two modes, with maximum resolution at 160Hz and a Full HD performance mode that runs at a whopping 320Hz.