5 Tiny Gadgets & Appliances At Costco That Are Perfect For Small Kitchens

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Taking a trip to Costco can feel more adventurous than going to your typical grocery store. It's an exclusive experience that only paid members are able to enjoy, full of free food and drink samples, fantastic prices on bulk products, and other Costco membership perks that may easily be forgotten by longstanding members. This warehouse club also has way more to offer than just groceries. Just to name a few examples, you can grab a new pajama set in the clothing area, look for a new piece of furniture, shop a great gift set or bouquet of flowers for special occasions, or peruse the kitchen aisles for a new appliance.

There is some debate on whether it's cheaper to buy Costco kitchen appliances online or in store, but no matter where you're shopping, Costco is generally a great place to find these home wares. This goes for large appliances, like refrigerators and dishwashers, as well as small gadgets and countertop appliances, like toaster ovens and air fryers. If you're in search of tiny gadgets and compact appliances that'll fit nicely and not feel like a waste of space in small kitchens, we've rounded up five great options you can find at Costco.