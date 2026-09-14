5 Tiny Gadgets & Appliances At Costco That Are Perfect For Small Kitchens
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Taking a trip to Costco can feel more adventurous than going to your typical grocery store. It's an exclusive experience that only paid members are able to enjoy, full of free food and drink samples, fantastic prices on bulk products, and other Costco membership perks that may easily be forgotten by longstanding members. This warehouse club also has way more to offer than just groceries. Just to name a few examples, you can grab a new pajama set in the clothing area, look for a new piece of furniture, shop a great gift set or bouquet of flowers for special occasions, or peruse the kitchen aisles for a new appliance.
There is some debate on whether it's cheaper to buy Costco kitchen appliances online or in store, but no matter where you're shopping, Costco is generally a great place to find these home wares. This goes for large appliances, like refrigerators and dishwashers, as well as small gadgets and countertop appliances, like toaster ovens and air fryers. If you're in search of tiny gadgets and compact appliances that'll fit nicely and not feel like a waste of space in small kitchens, we've rounded up five great options you can find at Costco.
Ninja Crispi 5-in-1 Glass Air Fry Cooking System
Instead of finding space for a standalone air fryer and a large set of storage containers, why not buy a gadget that fits both needs? The Ninja Crisp Air Fry Cooking System includes a portable 1500-watt air fryer called a PowerPod that can cook at temperatures up to 450 degrees, so you can still get a great crispy exterior on wings, fries, and other foods people love to air fry. In addition to Air Fry, the Ninja Crispi is equipped with four other modes (Max Crisp, Bake, Recrisp, and Keep Warm) with different temperatures, but you can't customize the temperature within each mode.
Ninja's PowerPod can be fitted onto any of the three included containers when you need to cook something and separated for compact storage when you're ready to pack all the pieces away. The Ninja Crispi set has a 6-cup container for small sides or single servings, a 4-quart container for large portions, and a 2.5-quart container for everything in between. There's also a cover for the PowerPod when it's not in use and storage lids for each container, so you can easily store leftovers in the same container where you cooked. All the container pieces are safe to throw in the dishwasher, and when they're clean, they nest inside one another to save space.
Nespresso Essenza Mini Espresso Machine by Breville
If you don't have much space to create the coffee station of your dreams but you love making espresso at home, opt for a mini coffee maker, like the Nespresso Essenza Mini by Breville. A Spruce Eats review of this espresso machine praises how compact and lightweight it is, how easy it is to set up and use, and how consistent its overall performance is, and many customer ratings on Costco's online store share the same views.
With dimensions of 12.9 x 8 x 3.3 inches, it won't take up much space on your counters, and its 5.1-pound weight makes it easy to move around if needed. You can quickly brew an Espresso (1.35 ounces) or a Lungo (3.7 ounces) with buttons on top of the machine, and the machine uses any Espresso Capsules made by Nespresso. At Costco, the Essenza Mini comes with an Espresso Capsule Assortment Pack, a $40 coffee voucher for Nespresso.com, and an Aeroccino Milk Frother.
Ninja Flip 10-in-1 Toaster Oven
Costco is constantly releasing new kitchen gadgets, and many of them are perfect for small kitchens, like the Ninja Flip 10-in-1 Toaster Oven. This toaster oven's best feature is that it's designed to flip up when it's not in use, freeing up an extra 50% of counter space without sacrificing cooking space inside. It measures 15.3 x 20.2 x 8.2 inches, with the 15.3-inch measurement acting as its depth when it's flipped down or its height when it's flipped up.
It can cook up to four pounds worth of ingredients at once or fit a 13-inch pizza. To help cook everything evenly and up to 50% faster than a traditional oven, Ninja's Flip toaster oven boasts infrared heat and variable convection airflow. For convenience, there are 10 different cooking modes built into this appliance, including Air Fry, Air Roast, Broil, Bake, Pizza, Toast, Bagel, Dehydrate, Reheat, and Keep Warm. Included with the toaster oven, there's a removable tray for crumbs or drips, a wire rack, a broil rack, a sheet pan, and an air fry basket.
Braun MultiQuick 5 Pro 4-in-1 Immersion Blender
An immersion blender is a great compact gadget to stock in your kitchen, especially if you love making soups and sauces or emulsifying your own homemade condiments, like mayonnaise. Most immersion blenders come with one or two attachments, but the Braun MultiQuick 5 Pro comes with four. There's the traditional stick blender piece, a whisk attachment, a masher attachment, and a 2-cup chopper that's perfect for prepping ingredients.
In addition to its varied attachments, the MultiQuick 5 Pro offers a variable speed wheel. With one hand, you can easily flip between 25 different speeds until you find the right one for the task at hand. Compared to its predecessor, Braun's MQ500 model, this immersion blender has an extra milling blade that works with six inner ribs to deliver up to 7x finer results. Then, it's also equipped with an ergonomic grip handle to give you greater control and SplashControl Technology to prevent messes while blending.
Ninja BlendBoss Tumbler Blender
The beauty of a kitchen appliance like the Ninja BlendBoss Tumbler Blender is that it combines a useful blender with 26-ounce tumblers that you can transport drinks in between home and work or school. Each tumbler is designed to be 100% leakproof when it's locked, has a comfortable carrying handle and an easy-sip lid, and fits in most car cupholders. This particular listing at Costco comes with two 26-ounce tumblers, two reusable straws, and two lids.
The most common application for a tumbler-blender combo like this is likely smoothies, and this gadget's 1200-peak-watt motor can make quick work of frozen ingredients. It's also equipped with a CrushBlade Assembly that helps turn ice to snow and power through tough blends. In addition to smoothies, you can blend soups, sauces, salad dressings, and batters, as long as there's at least six ounces or so of liquid in the mixture. Then, cleanup is super simple. You can either throw the tumbler pieces in the dishwasher or blend a small drop of liquid detergent with water to wash the tumbler and its lid.
Methodology
For a tiny gadget or appliance available at Costco to make it onto this list, it needed to fit at least one of two initial guidelines. Each gadget or appliance either needed to avoid taking up a lot of space on kitchen countertops or be easy to store compactly in a drawer or a cabinet. Between customers at Costco and Amazon, every item we picked has at least 200 total ratings. It was also important to us to find gadgets and appliances that have a minimum average rating of 4 stars. Then, when it was possible, we found trusted publication reviews for the items we selected.