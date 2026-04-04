Is It Cheaper To Buy Costco Kitchen Appliances Online Or In Store?

You might already be familiar with Costco's cheap food, $1.50 ready-to-eat hot dogs, and bulk toilet paper. If you're a savvy shopper, however, then you know that it's possible to furnish your entire home from Costco. A short walk through any warehouse is sure to reveal a plethora of deals on furniture and home improvement products. On top of that, this big-box store is a treasure trove of kitchen appliances, including microwaves, refrigerators, dishwashers, and tiny appliances made to fit small kitchens, like mini air fryers.

Costco might beat big store prices on kitchen appliances, but if you're going on a shopping spree, you'll want to look for some ways to save money, as the prices can quickly add up. As of this writing, Costco has more than 600 warehouse locations across the U.S., but like many wholesale clubs, it has sought to make shopping for kitchen appliances fairly easy and accessible. You can now buy Costco kitchen appliances online or in-store, which begs the question: Are there any significant price differences between these two options?

According to Costco, the prices you see on products sold online can be quite different than the local warehouse pricing. If you want to save money on kitchen appliances, you'll probably want to opt for in-store purchases as they're quite cheaper. However, this is not always a guarantee; there are scenarios where online prices might be the same as, or even cheaper than in-store prices.