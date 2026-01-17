13 Costco Home Improvement Products You Didn't Realize Existed

Costco is a members only warehouse store where you can buy just about anything, often at a discount. The company opened its first store in Seattle, Washington in 1983, and today Costco operates more than 900 stores in North America and around the world.

A Costco membership gives members access to food, clothing, furniture, electronics, solar panels, tires, discounted gasoline (at some locations) and a lot more. In addition to bulk groceries and affordable hot dog lunches, the store has a significant selection of home improvement tools, materials, and accessories. Among the wide selection of home improvement products available at Costco, you can find common, everyday tools and materials like hammers and screwdriver sets, alongside less conventional products.

We combed through Costco's many home improvement offerings to find the hidden goodies you might not know about. While SlashGear can't vouch for the quality of any particular product and doesn't necessarily recommend purchasing any of them, we wanted you to know that they exist.