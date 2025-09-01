Gasoline Vs. Propane Generators: Which Is The Cheaper Option?

With its ability to provide power during outages, while outdoors, or during emergencies, a generator is a great backup device to have at home. Capable of supplying uninterrupted electricity to power lighting, tools, and other essentials, generators are vital for houses, offices, businesses, and for public service facilities like hospitals and police stations. There are several different types of generators, which is why it's important to understand what factors should be considered when buying one. Among the most popular kinds are the gasoline and propane variants, with gasoline-powered generators being cheaper.

Gas-fueled generators are the most common type used in homes and businesses, and are available in different capacities ranging from a small 1,000W unit to a massive 18,000W industrial-grade power supply. Comprised of three main sections — the fuel tank, the engine, and the alternator – gensets produce power through the conversion of the engine's mechanical energy to electricity. Essentially, the genset engine works similarly to the engines installed in vehicles, but instead of powering wheels, it runs the alternator, which causes a powerful magnetic field that is turned into electricity.

Gasoline generators are sold at various price points. For example, you can expect to pay around $300 for a 2,500W model, up to over $1,000 for a 9,200W higher-end one. In terms of operating costs, the fuel consumption of gasoline generators will vary depending on their power rating, size, and load usage, which can average between half a gallon an hour for a 2,000W version and three gallons an hour for the more powerful 10,000W units. Additionally, as it's easy to obtain its fuel from any corner gas station, gasoline generators are easy to own and operate.