5 Of Our Favorite Costco Kitchen Gadgets In 2026 (So Far)

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Whether you shop online or in-store, there are so many cool products at Costco. This includes everything from electronics to handy finds to upgrade your garage. But if you've already decked out your garage, you might be ready to move on to other parts of your home that need work, like your kitchen. For those of us who love to cook, our kitchens can be a place of creativity and excitement. They're also at the heart of gatherings, such as everyday dinners or even larger events like birthday parties.

Depending on the meals you're planning to serve, the right kind of gadgets for you will vary. Some people may be looking for help with making coffee or juice or serving alcoholic beverages. Others might need help preparing, cooking, or grilling main dishes. Other factors, such as how big your household is or how many people you tend to host, also matter.

To help you find products worthy of your counter space, we've rounded up a few kitchen gadgets from Costco that got our attention this year. For more information about how we selected them, you can skip to the end of the article for our full methodology. But if you're all set to make the most of your Costco membership, here are some kitchen gadgets you might want to consider adding to your cart.