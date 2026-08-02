5 Of Our Favorite Costco Kitchen Gadgets In 2026 (So Far)
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Whether you shop online or in-store, there are so many cool products at Costco. This includes everything from electronics to handy finds to upgrade your garage. But if you've already decked out your garage, you might be ready to move on to other parts of your home that need work, like your kitchen. For those of us who love to cook, our kitchens can be a place of creativity and excitement. They're also at the heart of gatherings, such as everyday dinners or even larger events like birthday parties.
Depending on the meals you're planning to serve, the right kind of gadgets for you will vary. Some people may be looking for help with making coffee or juice or serving alcoholic beverages. Others might need help preparing, cooking, or grilling main dishes. Other factors, such as how big your household is or how many people you tend to host, also matter.
To help you find products worthy of your counter space, we've rounded up a few kitchen gadgets from Costco that got our attention this year. For more information about how we selected them, you can skip to the end of the article for our full methodology. But if you're all set to make the most of your Costco membership, here are some kitchen gadgets you might want to consider adding to your cart.
Ninja NeverClog 3-in-1 Juicer, Slicer, and Shredder
As a 3-in-1 multifunctional gadget that juices, slices, and shreds, the Ninja NeverClog can make it easy to prepare fruits, vegetables, and even cheese for your meals. If you're wondering how fast it is, Ninja claims it can cut an entire cucumber in less than 20 seconds. It comes with two filters you can switch out to control the amount of pulp in your juice. One of the unit's key features is its use of a powerful auger to help keep ingredients from clogging. Ninja also notes that its container is made of BPA-free plastic.
On Costco's website, the Ninja NeverClog has garnered an average rating of 4.2 stars from 280+ customers. It retails for $149.99 and comes with three member exclusives: a 32-ounce juice jug, a 40-ounce pulp container, and slicing and shredding attachments. Removable parts, such as the blades, jar, and lid, are all listed as dishwasher-safe. The product is only available on the Costco website, so you won't find it during your next warehouse visit. If juice isn't really your thing, Ninja has a few more tricks up its sleeve, including its highly rated ice cream makers, the Ninja CREAMi and Ninja Swirl, which are also available at Costco.
Chef iQ Smart Thermometer and Hub, 2-probe Set
As one of the many gadgets that can improve your kitchen, a smart thermometer can help make sure you don't undercook or overcook your food, which can help prevent foodborne illness. You can find the Chef iQ Smart Thermometer and Hub on Costco's website for just under $100. The thermometer set includes two waterproof and dishwasher-safe probes made of stainless steel and ceramic. Since the probes are wireless, you can leave them in the food while it cooks and monitor the temperature from inside your home through the app using Wi-Fi or Bluetooth.
The Chef iQ app lets you set the target temperature, see the current temperature and estimated cooking time, and get alerts when it's time to flip the food. Additionally, it gives you access to useful content, like tutorial videos and recipes. The Chef iQ Smart Thermometer and Hub has an average rating of 4.1 stars from more than 290 reviews on its Costco product page.
But if you just want a digital thermometer without smart features, there's also the $24.99 Taylor 2-Piece Digital Thermometer set. It comes with two digital options: a waterproof folding programmable food thermometer and a non-contact infrared surface temperature thermometer. The set has a 4.2-star average from more than 50 Costco reviewers. However, if you have a bigger budget, a high-tech smart grill functions similarly and has additional features, like automatic temperature adjustment, cooking recommendations, and smart notifications.
Bartesian Professional Cocktail Maker + Cocktail Sampler Bundle
There's nothing like a good selection of cocktails to keep a dinner party going the whole night. But if you don't have the budget to hire a professional bartender or don't really have the time to mix drinks for dozens of people, the Bartesian Professional Cocktail Maker could be a good option for your hosting needs. Capable of making over 60 types of cocktails, it's like a Nespresso for your mocktails and cocktails. It can identify your capsule and walk you through the process with its LED screen, including what glass to use. You can even adjust the drink's strength, whether you want a chill mocktail or a strong cocktail to get the party started right away. It also has a self-cleaning rinse cycle between drinks, dishwasher-safe bottles, and lockable alcohol storage.
As of July 2026, the Bartesian Professional Cocktail Maker has an average rating of 4.8 stars from 70+ Costco users. Sold at $299.99, it includes a cocktail sampler pack with four flavors (lemon drop, rum breeze, margarita, and whiskey sour). While it's not the most popular item on Costco, more than 2,000 customers have given the unit a perfect rating on the Bartesian website. On Amazon, it also has a 4.6-star rating from 800+ users.
Ninja Flip 10-in-1 Toaster Oven & Air Fryer
In an ideal world, all of us would have a full-sized oven in our homes. But those of us who live in small homes or tiny apartments are often stuck choosing between counter space and appliances. Well, Ninja's Flip 10-in-1 Toaster Oven & Air Fryer solves both of these problems and more. While it's wide enough to fit a 13-inch pizza, it's designed to fold up vertically when not in use. If you're wondering whether it can fit your space, it measures 17.01 × 15.75 × 7.68 inches.
With a temperature range between 85°F and 500°F, it has ten different settings: air fry, air roast, broil, bake, pizza, toast, bagel, dehydrate, reheat, and keep warm. It retails for $189.99 and has a 4.6-star average rating from over 1,100 people on its Costco product page. That said, Ninja has produced a ton of other air fryer models that we love, which you can also find at Costco. If you want something that you can easily store in a cabinet, we've found the Ninja Crispi 4-in-1 Glass Air Fryer to be a great tiny house gadget. The modular design makes it more portable, and its glass containers are a huge plus for those who'd prefer not to use plastic.
Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe with Aeroccino
While it didn't make our list of major coffee maker brands, Nespresso has earned a special place in many people's hearts because of how easy it is to use. Made to fit even compact kitchens, the Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe with Aeroccino measures 5.5 inches by 14.2 inches by 12 inches and weighs 8.8 pounds. Capable of brewing up to 18 ounces of coffee, it's a convenient way to get your morning joe with a single click. And if you need a quick espresso, it can make single and double espresso shots too. Some other features include a 37-ounce water tank, capsule ejection, and automatic shutoff.
Priced at $179.99, it comes with an Aeroccino 3 milk frother, 32 coffee and espresso capsules, and a $20 Nespresso voucher. Similar to other Nespresso products, the included aluminum pods are recyclable. You can also choose from over 30 premium and flavored coffees and espresso blends. Most buyers seem to be quite satisfied, with more than 1,300 Costco users giving it an average rating of 4.4 stars. But if you want a machine that offers more flexibility, there's the Cuisinart Coffee Center Barista Bar that Costco also sells. In addition to using pods, it can brew drip and single-serve coffee in 6-, 8-, and 10-ounce sizes, and it includes a steam wand for steaming or frothing milk. As of July 2026, it has a 4.4-star average rating from 490 customers.
Methodology
To create this list of our favorite kitchen gadgets, we considered different aspects of kitchen use, such as food preparation, cooking, and beverage-making. We then considered the different pain points associated with these activities, such as the time, attention, or specialized skills they require. Next, we scoured Costco's online listings for kitchen-related products that can help alleviate those problems.
When given the option, we selected products that fulfill multiple functions, offer features not commonly available on similar products, or have previously been highlighted on SlashGear for their performance. To fit a wide range of budgets, we added gadgets that have prices that range from around $100 to $300. We also noted which products are available only online.
We only recommended products with an average rating of at least 4 stars from at least 250 reviewers. When it wasn't possible to reach this number of reviewers on the Costco website alone, we referenced feedback for the same item listed on other reputable retail platforms, such as Amazon, or the brand's official product page.