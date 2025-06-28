Ninja CREAMi Vs Ninja Swirl: Which Kitchen Appliance Is A Better Option For You?

With the world getting hotter each year, many people are becoming increasingly creative with the ways they stay cool. Apart from investing in summer gadgets to beat the heat and installing smart home devices like fans, thermostats, and sprinkler systems, some people are exploring the age-old solution of having a frozen treat, like ice cream, sorbet, milkshakes, or gelato. That said, commercially produced ice cream isn't always made up to everyone's standard.

For example, thousands of ice cream containers have been recalled for being contaminated with metal in the past. Not to mention, you, your friends, or your family may have special dietary references or medical requirements, like wanting less sugar, lower calories, higher protein, or non-dairy solutions. Although, it can even be as simple as having flavor preferences that may not be readily available or may have already been officially discontinued by your favorite brands.

While it's possible to make frozen treats through other means, you can invest in something a little more extra, like the Ninja frozen treat makers. With Ninja frozen treat makers, you will need to freeze the ingredients a day before, which means it functions similarly to a regular ice cream maker. However, it can be a lot faster during the actual ice cream creation process, as well as have a lot of other useful features to control the texture and mix-ins. But, how do you know which one is for you? Well, here's how they're different and what people have to say about them.