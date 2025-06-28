Ninja CREAMi Vs Ninja Swirl: Which Kitchen Appliance Is A Better Option For You?
With the world getting hotter each year, many people are becoming increasingly creative with the ways they stay cool. Apart from investing in summer gadgets to beat the heat and installing smart home devices like fans, thermostats, and sprinkler systems, some people are exploring the age-old solution of having a frozen treat, like ice cream, sorbet, milkshakes, or gelato. That said, commercially produced ice cream isn't always made up to everyone's standard.
For example, thousands of ice cream containers have been recalled for being contaminated with metal in the past. Not to mention, you, your friends, or your family may have special dietary references or medical requirements, like wanting less sugar, lower calories, higher protein, or non-dairy solutions. Although, it can even be as simple as having flavor preferences that may not be readily available or may have already been officially discontinued by your favorite brands.
While it's possible to make frozen treats through other means, you can invest in something a little more extra, like the Ninja frozen treat makers. With Ninja frozen treat makers, you will need to freeze the ingredients a day before, which means it functions similarly to a regular ice cream maker. However, it can be a lot faster during the actual ice cream creation process, as well as have a lot of other useful features to control the texture and mix-ins. But, how do you know which one is for you? Well, here's how they're different and what people have to say about them.
Ninja Creami vs Ninja Swirl: how they're different
Out of the box, the Ninja CREAMi comes with a motor base with dual-drive motors, as well as the brand's creamify technology and patented creamerizer paddle. In addition, it has a pair of CREAMi pints, an outer bowl, and lid, which are all dishwasher safe. And of course, if you don't know how to start, it also ships with a recipe book with a month's worth of inspiration. For people who love hosting big groups, there's also the Ninja CREAMi XL Deluxe, which doesn't just have a larger capacity for bigger batches but also has additional programs, like slushies, frozen yogurt, and Italian ice. Using its dual processing features, you can even make two flavors with one base.
But, what about the Ninja Swirl by CREAMi? With over a dozen programs (six of which can do soft serve), you never have to worry about the McDonald's ice cream machine breaking down ever again. Unlike the Ninja CREAMi, which has a main output in a little tub, the Ninja Swirl has the option for your treat to come in that elegant soft serve swirl that looks straight out of a commercial. When done right, it can truly make your homemade treats the star of every gathering and may even grace everyone's social media feeds afterwards. Out of the box, it includes everything for a perfect swirl: a Creamerizer™ Paddle, a pair of Swirl Pints with Nozzles, and Dispense Lid with Swirl Press.
What users have to say about both models
Between the two categories, the Ninja CREAMi 7-in-1 Ice Cream Maker definitely has more fans. With more than 1,900 reviewers, it has garnered an average rating of 4.6 stars on the official Ninja website. In addition, Ninja shares that customers have given it at least 4.4 stars across the board from quality, value, performance, and design. Many people also mention that they were pleasantly surprised how easy it is to clean. Apart from being cheaper at $229.99 for the unit itself, it's also available in other bundle sets that you can choose from, as well the limited edition F1 movie-inspired APXGP model.
For just another $20, you can also opt for the significantly larger Ninja CREAMi XL Deluxe 11-in-1 ice Cream and Frozen Treat Maker instead. While it is rated slightly lower with an average of 4.1 stars from 270 users, the extra 50% capacity can be a godsend for people who like to gather large groups frequently. On the other hand, if you have a lot more budget to spare, the Ninja Swirl by CREAMi has generated an average rating of 4.4 stars from over a hundred reviewers. In particular, people think it has a great design, is good quality, and of course, the preferred option for soft serve lovers. Several reviewers have raised concerns with its loudness, but still think it's easy to use. Priced at $349.99, the Ninja Swirl comes with free shipping and one-year limited warranty.