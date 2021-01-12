FDA says more than 10,000 containers of ice cream recalled over metal

More than 10,000 containers of ice cream have been recalled in multiple US states over the risk of contamination, according to a recall recently highlighted by the FDA. The issue is the potential for small pieces of metal in the ice cream, with the recall noting that the metal pieces are from filling equipment parts.

The recall comes from Weis Markets, which notes that the ice cream was sold under the brand names Weis, Nelson’s, and Klein’s. Impacted products include 10,869 48oz containers of Weis brand ‘Quality Cookies and Cream Ice Cream.’ As well, the recall covers 502 three-gallon containers of Klein’s Vanilla Dairy Ice Cream.

The ice cream was sold in a total of 197 Weis Markets located in the following states:

– West Virginia

– Delaware

– New Jersey

– New York

– Virginia

– Pennsylvania

– Maryland

The recalled Nelson’s Graham Slam Bulk containers and Klein’s Cookies and Cream Dairy Bulk containers weren’t sold at retail so consumers don’t have to worry about either of those; the products were still located in a warehouse and were never distributed to the market.

As well, the Klein’s Vanilla ice cream with the code 0302 was sold to only a single retailer in New York and is no longer available for sale. With that said, consumers who have the Weis Quality Cookies and Cream ice cream containers covered by this recall are advised to return them to the place of purchase for a refund.