10 USB Gadgets That Will Come In Handy This Summer

If summer turns your workspace into a makeshift sauna, the JZCreater USB Desk Fan is your budget-friendly escape. It's compact enough to sit neatly on any desk and powerful enough to actually make a difference when the temperature spikes. With three adjustable speeds and support for plenty of angles to tilt to, it lets you direct the breeze right where it's needed most — be it on your face, hands, or even at the cat who wants some attention on your work desk.

What's great about this fan is its near-silent operation. While the base level is whisper-quiet, you can switch to level 3 for that subtle white noise without being distracted on your Zoom call or while streaming your favorite lo-fi playlist. It plugs easily into any USB port on your laptop or power bank, so you don't necessarily need a USB adapter for this. The design is clean and minimalist, which means it won't mess with your aesthetic either. It's especially useful if you're working from home without central AC or in a shared space where blasting the big fan might earn you some side-eye. It's easily one of the "coolest" and useful gadgets to keep on your desk at home or work.