10 USB Gadgets That Will Come In Handy This Summer
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Summer's coming, and along with it comes the usual sunburns, melted ice cream, and phone batteries that are always suspiciously low. Whether it's a poolside hangout, a weekend road trip, or just a sweaty day in your home office, having the right USB gadgets around can make all the difference. We've gone through the clutter to bring you 10 USB-powered devices that are cool in every sense of the word.
These aren't just practical, but also fun, easy to use, and can make even the stickiest of days feel just a little more manageable. Whether the goal is to stay chill, powered, or bug-free, these summer-friendly gadgets are worth plugging into. From mini fans that turn smartphones into personal breezy havens to humidifiers that rescue your skin from dry AC air, this list has something for every kind of summer situation. So grab that iced lemonade, kick back in your hammock, and scroll through some tech that'll make summer a breeze, quite literally.
JZCreater USB Desk Fan
If summer turns your workspace into a makeshift sauna, the JZCreater USB Desk Fan is your budget-friendly escape. It's compact enough to sit neatly on any desk and powerful enough to actually make a difference when the temperature spikes. With three adjustable speeds and support for plenty of angles to tilt to, it lets you direct the breeze right where it's needed most — be it on your face, hands, or even at the cat who wants some attention on your work desk.
What's great about this fan is its near-silent operation. While the base level is whisper-quiet, you can switch to level 3 for that subtle white noise without being distracted on your Zoom call or while streaming your favorite lo-fi playlist. It plugs easily into any USB port on your laptop or power bank, so you don't necessarily need a USB adapter for this. The design is clean and minimalist, which means it won't mess with your aesthetic either. It's especially useful if you're working from home without central AC or in a shared space where blasting the big fan might earn you some side-eye. It's easily one of the "coolest" and useful gadgets to keep on your desk at home or work.
USB Type-C Mini Fan
For commuters, travelers, or anyone waiting in a long line at a theme park, this USB Type-C Mini Fan is like having a personal AC unit in your pocket. Okay, that might be a bit of a stretch, but it'll still offer some relief. It's about the size of a pen cap and plugs straight into your smartphone's USB-C port. No buttons, no settings — just plug and feel the breeze. Unlike the Mini Desk fan, which, as the name suggests, is meant to be used on a desk, this one is truly portable, offers instant operation, and zero fuss.
This is a useful gadget for concerts, festivals, or farmers' markets — anywhere shade is scarce and patience is thin. It might not sound like a lot at first, but when that sunlight is glaring down, just a few seconds of airflow can genuinely take the edge off a sweltering afternoon. The device's blades are soft but durable, and the fan itself is flexible, allowing you to adjust the angle to your liking. What's more is that since it pulls power from your phone, there's no need to charge it separately. That said, it does drain your phone battery slowly, so keep a power bank handy if you're planning to use it for extended periods.
Nubia RedMagic Magnetic Cell Phone Cooler 5 Pro
Just like the rest of us, smartphones feel the heat and could definitely use some cooling. Mobile gamers especially know the struggle: sweaty hands, rising phone temps, and sudden FPS drops right before snagging that win. Enter the Nubia RedMagic Magnetic Cell Phone Cooler 5 Pro. It's a mini cooling beast that clips onto the back of your phone and actively lowers its temperature using a seven-blade high-speed fan, a high-efficiency heatsink, and built-in TEC refrigeration chips. Tech terms aside, this thing cools fast — like, seconds-fast.
It's powered via USB-C and sports a sleek RGB-lit design that makes it one of the best gaming accessories for mobile gaming. That said, while it's definitely catered towards gamers, it's also a great tool for content creators filming on their phones, or anyone doomscrolling under the summer sun. As for compatibility, Nubia has you covered. It snaps right onto MagSafe-enabled phones, but also comes with magnetic stickers for non-MagSafe devices. And if magnets aren't your thing, there's even a clip-on bracket included. So no matter what phone you're using, this cooler has your back (literally).
Geniani Portable Small Cool Mist Humidifier
Summer often means spending hours indoors in an air-conditioned room, which is great — until your skin starts feeling like a dry cracker. That's when you may feel inclined to start browsing for products from the major humidifier brands. But instead of going for a bulky home unit, why not pick something simple, portable, and surprisingly powerful? Say hello to the Geniani Portable Cool Mist Humidifier. It's a USB-powered little miracle that adds just the right amount of moisture to your space.
It's compact enough to sit on your nightstand or desk, yet effective enough to make a noticeable difference. Plus, it runs quietly in the background and features a soft, built-in night light, making it a perfect bedside companion. The cool mist function will help keep your nasal passages hydrated and soothe dry skin, especially handy if you spend long hours in dry, cooled environments. Using it is super easy too: Just fill the tank with water, plug it into any USB port, and pick between two mist modes, continuous or intermittent, based on your needs. And because it's lightweight and travel-friendly, it's a great companion for road trips, hotel stays, or even camping getaways where comfort is still key.
ThreeH Mini USB Fridge Cooler
Let's be real — no one enjoys sipping lukewarm soda on a scorching summer day, whether you're deep in deadlines or knee-deep in a Netflix binge. That's where the ThreeH Mini USB Fridge Cooler steps in. At first glance, it might look like a novelty, but once you try it, you may wonder how you ever survived summer without it. This pint-sized (okay, less than a pint size) USB-powered fridge is designed to chill a single can of soda, sparkling water, or energy drink. Just plug it into your laptop, desktop, or power bank, and it brings down the temperature within minutes, just enough to keep your drink refreshingly cool and not sad and sweaty.
Bear in mind, the build quality isn't exactly premium, and this will definitely work better for keeping pre-chilled drinks cool, rather than chilling a warm can from scratch. Think of it more like a tiny cooling assistant, rather a full-blown fridge replacement — not that you'd be confused on that front, given its one-can capacity.
For casual desk use or those long gaming sessions, this could be surprisingly handy. It's compact, fun to look at, and several customer reviews even mention it coming in handy for keeping small medication vials cool while traveling, especially during long car rides. Whether you're abroad or lying cozily in bed, this little cooler makes sure at least one drink stays chill — pun intended.
ZGZUXO USB Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor
If your summer plans include road trips, camping, biking, or even just getting the kids to soccer practice, the ZGZUXO USB Tire Inflator is a gadget you'll be glad to have on hand. It's compact, easy to use, and can inflate just about anything — from car and bike tires to basketballs and pool floats. There's no need to hunt down a gas station or wrestle with a bulky air pump. Just charge it using a USB cable, toss it in your trunk or backpack, and it's ready whenever you need it. Sure, it's not as powerful as some of the top-rated tire inflators, but its portable design and versatile use case make it a worthy gadget in its own way.
The inflator has a clear digital screen that shows the pressure in real-time, so there's no guesswork involved. It also comes with four handy modes depending on what you're inflating, such as car, motorcycle, bicycle, or sports ball, and lets you adjust the pressure to your liking. There's even a memory function that remembers your last settings, which makes future top-ups super simple. And that's not all. It also comes with a built-in flashlight, which is great if you're stuck with a flat in the dark. And when you're not using it to inflate something, it can even give your phone a quick charge via USB-C.
Anker Nano Power Bank
Chances are, your phone's going to work overtime this summer. Whether it's pumping out tunes on Spotify at the beach, powering a mini fan on a hot afternoon, or tracking every sweaty step on a hike, that battery won't last long. That's why having a reliable power bank is important. Anker is one of the top power bank brands out there, and its Nano Power Bank is a pocket-sized powerhouse built for life on the move. Despite its small size, as the name suggests, it packs a serious punch with up to 30W fast charging, enough to top up smartphones, earbuds, handheld consoles, and more in no time. It's airline-approved, lightweight, and comes with Anker's rock-solid build quality and charging efficiency that users swear by.
What makes it especially summer-friendly is its super compact design. You can slide it into your shorts or purse without any awkward bulge, making it the perfect "grab and go" essential for beach days, theme park marathons, or mountain trail adventures. It even comes with an integrated USB-C cable, so you won't have to fish around for extra cords. From phones to fans and everything in between (and on this list), this is the little gadget that keeps all your other gadgets alive. And trust us, your summer will be a lot smoother with it around.
JBL Charge 5
What's a summer hangout without a killer playlist? Whether you're flipping burgers at a backyard BBQ, soaking up sun by the pool, or randomly breaking into a dance battle on the beach, a portable speaker can always come in handy. And while there are plenty of options to choose from, there's hardly anything as versatile as the JBL Charge 5. This tough little speaker is made for outdoor chaos. It's waterproof, dustproof, and practically party-proof thanks to its rugged fabric shell and rubberized body that can handle a splash or a tumble. With up to 20 hours of battery life, it'll easily outlast your sunscreen and possibly your energy. And here's the kicker: it doubles as a power bank, so your phone won't tap out halfway through the playlist.
Sound-wise, it delivers that rich, bass-heavy punch JBL is known and beloved by customers for. It's enough to fill any patio, picnic spot, or beach blanket zone without distortion. And thanks to USB-C fast charging, you can quickly juice it back up before the next outing. What's more is that it also comes in a bunch of vibrant color options, so you can match it to your mood, your swimsuit, or your entire summer aesthetic. It may not replace your vintage boombox in the style department, but for impromptu pool parties and park picnics with friends, this speaker brings the good vibes and the volume. Or, you can fork a bit more and get the newer JBL Charge 6 instead.
Phopollo USB RGB Smart LED Strip Lights
Summer nights just hit different, don't they? And if you're looking to give your space a glowing vibe, the Phopollo USB RGB Smart LED Strip Lights could bean easy way to make the magic happen. Whether it's your dorm, bedroom, patio, or even the inside of your car, these lights might run on USB, but their glow is anything but basic. Controlled via your phone or the included remote, you can dial in the perfect mood with customizable colors, brightness levels, and lighting effects. Hosting an outdoor movie night? Setting the tone for a solo chill session? Trying to make your gaming setup TikTok-ready? This 16.4-foot strip has you covered. Just keep in mind that only the 16.4-foot version supports USB; larger options on Amazon require an AC power adapter.
What really makes it shine (pun intended) is how easy it is to use. The USB interface means you can plug it into your TV, laptop, power bank, or even your car, and the peel-and-stick adhesive backing makes installation a breeze. You get 20 static colors, eight dynamic modes, and six DIY presets, giving you endless ways to set the scene. And just like most light strips, you can trim it along the marked lines to get the perfect fit. From backyard glow-ups to cozy corners and impromptu selfie stations, this light strip is your no-fuss shortcut to instant ambiance.
Mosiller USB Electric Fly Swatter Racket
No matter how many gadgets you've lined up to make your summer more enjoyable, the fun tends to vanish the moment the bugs show up. Don't worry, the Mosiller USB Electric Fly Swatter Racket is here to save the evening (and your skin). As the name suggests, it's a mosquito-killing machine disguised as a tennis racket, powered by a rechargeable USB battery. Unlike the old-school swatters, this one is smartly designed with a three-layer safety mesh, so it's safe around kids and pets. It also comes with an LED light for those after-dark bug battles, and a charging dock that keeps it standing by like a trusty sidekick. Speaking of which, just set it to Auto Mode while docked, and it'll work passively — attracting and zapping mosquitoes without you even lifting a finger.
Forget messy traps and chemical sprays. This is clean, instant pest control. It's especially handy during BBQs, camping trips, or just when you're trying to enjoy a peaceful evening on the balcony. And once fully charged, it holds enough juice to take down a whole swarm, though we hope that never happens. Customers rave about how well this little zapper performs, calling it a must-have, especially during the bug-filled summer months.