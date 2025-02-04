5 Useful Gadgets Every Concert Goer Will Want For Their Next Show

From the smartphone in our pockets to the wireless charger propped up on our desks, we are surrounded by nifty gadgets that make life easier. When you step out of the office, it can also help enhance how we enjoy activities at our leisure.

Attending concerts is fun — feeling the loud thumps when the bass drops and experiencing the live vocals of your favorite artists. It's a common sight to see most people in the crowd recording performances on their phones. We can thank the rapidly improving camera sensors on our smartphones for that — in addition to how easy it has become to share these moments on social media platforms like Instagram.

While the smartphone you carry around everywhere can help you cherish these memories, there are other ways you can take your concert going experience to the next level — provided you're willing to carry around a few portable add-ons. From snap-on power banks to a way to keep your belongings safe, here are five useful gadgets you should consider carrying to your next concert. You can find more about our methodology at the end of this read.

