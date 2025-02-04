5 Useful Gadgets Every Concert Goer Will Want For Their Next Show
From the smartphone in our pockets to the wireless charger propped up on our desks, we are surrounded by nifty gadgets that make life easier. When you step out of the office, it can also help enhance how we enjoy activities at our leisure.
Attending concerts is fun — feeling the loud thumps when the bass drops and experiencing the live vocals of your favorite artists. It's a common sight to see most people in the crowd recording performances on their phones. We can thank the rapidly improving camera sensors on our smartphones for that — in addition to how easy it has become to share these moments on social media platforms like Instagram.
While the smartphone you carry around everywhere can help you cherish these memories, there are other ways you can take your concert going experience to the next level — provided you're willing to carry around a few portable add-ons. From snap-on power banks to a way to keep your belongings safe, here are five useful gadgets you should consider carrying to your next concert. You can find more about our methodology at the end of this read.
Power bank
Perhaps the most essential accessory you can bring to a concert is extra battery life for your phone. Concerts can go on for hours, and recording high-quality video is sure to drain your phone's battery. Portable power banks can be used to quickly top up your device — and depending on their capacity, save a couple of your friends' phones from dying as well. With so many power bank brands to choose from, you have options available in every capacity and form factor.
The Anker Zolo Power Bank is a great buy at $25.99 and features a capacity of 10,000 mAh. This should supply your phone with full power two times over. The power bank is quite compact and comes with a built-in USB-C cable, so you don't need to worry about misplacing your charging cable. For a little extra, you can double the capacity to 20,000 mAh, which can get you further (but is a fair bit bulkier). Anker has built a solid reputation over the years, especially in the niche of power banks and chargers — and this reflects well with the product's 4.6-star rating on Amazon.
If you own an iPhone, you can shop for one of the many MagSafe-compatible power banks available. These attach magnetically to the back of your iPhone and eliminate the need for any physical connections. The Anker Zolo Magnetic Power Bank that features this technology can be picked up for $49 and offers a capacity of 10,000 mAh.
Bluetooth tracker
Bluetooth was first developed in the 1990s and it's still in widespread use today. We use it to pair wireless earbuds, smartwatches, and a host of different accessories with one another. More recently, a new product category has proved to be of immense value — Bluetooth trackers.
These are tiny card or pebble shaped devices that you can attach to your valuables and have live tracking details available on your phone. There are quite a few options when shopping for Bluetooth trackers, including offerings from Tile, Apple, and Samsung. If you own an iPhone and are already well established in the ecosystem, the AirTag is an easy recommendation. Priced at $29 for a single piece, or $99 for a four-pack, AirTags make use of the Find My network and Ultra-Wideband technology for precise tracking. You can slip them in backpacks or attach them in key rings and loops.
Although there are workarounds to detect Apple AirTags with Android devices, there's a healthy selection of alternatives if you don't own an iPhone. The Tile Mate that retails at $24.99 is a popular pick and has amassed close to 25,000 reviews on Amazon with an average rating of 4.4-stars. Having a Bluetooth tracker attached to your belongings during packed events like a concert can not only give you a peace of mind but will help you locate stolen or lost items.
Noise canceling earplugs
You only get one pair of ears — so it's in your best interest to protect them. According to studies, concerts can exceed sound levels over 100 decibels, which is deemed unsafe for exposure lasting more than 15 minutes. This is why every concert goer should invest in a pair of good noise cancelling earbuds — either active or passive.
Regular earplugs work by creating a seal around your ears and passively reducing the amount of sound around you. Wearing a pair of these during a loud concert will help dampen out excessive noise from the music and the crowd, while keeping your hearing protected. The Loop Experience 2 earplugs retail at $35 on Amazon and have a 4.5-star rating. They come in various colors and have an unobtrusive design, claiming to reduce sounds around you by up to 17 decibels.
There is a good selectio n of great truly wireless earbuds you can buy, and if you already own a pair, you can use them to drain the excess sound in a concert through active noise cancellation. For example, Apple's AirPods Pro can be used with their Hearing Protection feature for this purpose. If you do decide to pick up a dedicated pair of earplugs, you can later repurpose them for better sleep, or everyday use.
Handheld gimbal
There's a lot of debate surrounding smartphone releases, with many claiming we've reached peak smartphone. After all, when the new iPhone looks like the one from last year, or when Samsung decides to stick with the same design language as the previous three Galaxy S devices, it's tough to counter these arguments. However, under the hood is where we get real changes. Upgrades to the display, battery, and cameras have left little reason for people to carry around DSLR cameras.
With up to 100x zoom and high-resolution video recording, you can create a lot of memories at a concert with just your phone. If you truly are looking to record videos you can play back and enjoy, consider investing in a gimbal. These are essentially mini selfie sticks packed with sensors that allow you to capture silky smooth footage with your smartphone. A gimbal can help you counter all the shakiness that's otherwise impossible to avoid in a packed venue like a concert.
Once again, there's a healthy variety of smartphone gimbals available in the market at various price points. The DJI Osmo Mobile SE is a popular pick thanks to it being a relatively budget offering at $89. It's portable enough to carry to a concert, but powerful enough with its 3-axis stabilization to churn out smooth video. The gimbal has over 7,000 reviews on Amazon, with a 4.5-star rating overall.
Portable mini fan
Parties and events can get packed with people quickly, and it's tough to enjoy your favorite artist singing when you're drenching in your own sweat. Something a little less technologically advanced than the other items on this list, but one that absolutely can be a lifesaver in a concert is a portable mini fan. A quick search on Amazon will send you spiraling down dozens of such gadgets that claim to keep you cool during concerts.
With a 4.6-star rating across 50,000 reviews, the Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan is a viable option and costs $17.99. It's small, stylish, and is packed with a few useful additions that make it a must-have for any concert goer. On a full charge, it claims to provide up to 19 hours of cooling time. When it's time to recharge, the USB-C port is much appreciated. It's designed in a way that makes it easy to be propped up on a flat surface, or be held in your hand.
The 2,000 mAh battery that powers the fan can also be used to charge your phone in case of an emergency. The product features a flashlight that can come in handy in poorly lit environments. It comes in a few different colors and includes a charging cable and lanyard loop in the box.
How we picked the products on this list
Going to a concert can be an exciting adventure, especially if it's your first one. Given just how much technology we are surrounded by, this list is by no means definitive. Still, there are a few essentials you should consider, like a pair of noise cancelling earplugs to protect your hearing, and a power bank to ensure you don't run out of battery.
All products recommended in this read were based on their overall popularity and user reviews on Amazon. We've also stuck with brands like DJI, Apple, and Anker that are known to deliver high-quality products. Ultimately, the gadgets you decide to purchase and carry to music festivals depend on your needs.