5 Gadgets & Appliances That Turn A Tiny House Into A Home
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There was a time that having a big house was considered a status symbol. These days, this is no longer everyone's dream, even if they have the budget for it. After all, larger homes need a lot more maintenance, especially if you take into consideration the amount of gadgets you need to keep it clean. For people in smaller family units or who prefer a more minimalist or mobile lifestyle, tiny houses can be just as much of a home. And just because you want a smaller space, it doesn't mean you have to compromise in every area of your life. Aside from covering your bases, like tiny home security tech, the right gadgets and appliances can help you get the same (if not better) everyday living experience as those with more floor space.
To help you enjoy the finer things in life in smaller packages, we've rounded up some unique gadgets and appliances that have features worth considering, such as compactness, portability, or multiple functions. We've listed products that can upgrade different parts of your home, such as your living room, bedroom, and kitchen, whether in terms of form, function, or new experiences. To know more about why we think they're a good fit for smaller living spaces, you can skip to the end to read our methodology. But if you're itching to add some little luxuries already, here are some products that even your friends with bigger houses will envy.
OutIn Nano Portable Electric Espresso Machine
When it comes to starting your day right, a good cup of coffee really makes a difference. However, it's not always easy to fit a full-sized espresso machine in tiny kitchens. While you can get an old school AeroPress or French press, there's also the OutIn Nano portable electric espresso machine. Weighing just 670 grams (or half a MacBook Air), it's a foolproof way to make shots, essentially working a little like a tiny pressure cooker.
Capable of generating 20 Bar of pressure, the OutIn Nano is designed to hold its own compared to full-sized espresso machines. OutIn claims that it can make up to five cups, which you can do with either capsules or grounds. With a push of a single button, it has rapid heating that only takes 200 seconds, so you can make an espresso in under four minutes. Because it is battery-powered, it's one cool gadget that coffee lovers can bring camping. You can even put it in your hand carry bag when you travel. To recharge it, you can use its USB-C cable with a wall plug or car charger.
On Amazon, the OutIn Nano portable electric espresso machine retails for just under $150, where it's available in five colors. As of July 2026, more than 5,400 Amazon reviewers have rated it around 4.3 stars. On the official OutIn website, it has a higher 4.9-star rating from 300+ customers. It has also won awards, like the 2023 Red Dot Product Design Award and the 2024 iF Design Award.
BLACK+DECKER Smart Portable Air Conditioner
With global temperatures rising each year, it's increasingly important to be able to invest in appliances that make heat easier to manage. For tiny homeowners, it's not always possible to have centralized cooling, but you can probably still invest in something like the BLACK+DECKER Smart Portable Air Conditioner. Retailing for $584.99, the 12,000 BTU unit from BLACK+DECKER works as an air conditioner, fan, and dehumidifier. Measuring 27.09 inches by 14.06 inches by 16.5 inches, it's designed for rooms up to 550 sq. ft. and is compact enough even for small living units. It also has handles on both sides and wheels that you can use to bring it from one room to another. Out of the box, it has a window kit made for windows between 20.5 inches to 59 inches.
While you can adjust the settings with its top mounted digital display, it also comes with a full function remote control. Capable of acting like a thermostat, it has a "Follow Me" function that helps support more precise temperatures. Other unique features that set it apart from other similar portable air conditioners include how it can be controlled over Wi-Fi with its accompanying app and smart assistants, such as Amazon's Alexa and Google Home. On Amazon, the 12,000 BTU BLACK+DECKER Smart Portable Air Conditioner has an average rating of 4.1 stars from 7,400+ customers. Although, it also has other highly-rated units made for smaller and larger rooms and those with heating capabilities.
NEBULA Capsule 3 Laser
There are many things to consider when replacing a TV with a projector, such as the sound quality, picture quality, and maintenance. But for people with not enough space in their small living rooms, projectors can be a game changer when a full-sized TV just doesn't fit. And if you want one that can simulate a 1080p quality on a 120-inch screen, the NEBULA Capsule 3 Laser is a good option.
Weighing 2 lbs, it's like holding two cans of Pepsi, and measures under 7 inches on its longest side, so it barely takes any space. Since it's licensed by Netflix, it also beats out other portable projectors that don't let you stream their content. With a built-in battery that can last an entire movie (2.5 hours), you also have more flexibility in terms of placement. For example, you can move it from your living room, your bedroom, to even outdoors. You can even hook it up to a power bank for longer viewing times for cinematic masterpieces.
An Amazon's Choice product, the NEBULA Capsule 3 Laser retails for $749.99, where 940+ reviewers have rated it around 4.2 stars. And unless you're super particular, you may not even need to buy additional speakers, since it already has 8W Dolby Digital speakers. Although, it does have an older model that is a little more affordable at $529.99. It has the same working time, but doesn't support PD charging and isn't as bright at 200 Lumens.
Ninja Crispi 4-in-1 Glass Air Fryer
The Ninja Crispi is an unusual, space-saving air fryer that includes a "PowerPod" that heats food and multiple glass containers it can attach to for cooking. Unlike other air fryers that require a lot of countertop space commitment, the Ninja Crispi lets you separate the PowerPod from the glassware, so you can split them up during storage or travel. When not in use, this means you either have the option to do nesting storage or slot them into a drawer separately. Despite its capacity, it only takes up 11.81 inches by 9.76 inches by 11.5 inches when nested. While you'll still need to plug the heating unit to a wall outlet when cooking, its glass cookware has a lot of uses. Capable of generating up to 450°F, it has four modes that you can choose from: bake, recrisp, air fry, and max crisp.
One of the biggest selling points of the Ninja Crispi is its thoughtful CleanCrisp glassware, which it guarantees is 100% PFAS Free. When buying a new air fryer, coating is one of the most important things you need to know, since it can impact your health. With two serving sizes, 4 quart and 6 cup, the borosilicate glass containers can function as meal prep containers, serving plates, as well as a way to bring your lunch on the go with its snap-lock lids. With fixed heat protection, it helps keep your kitchen surfaces safe from burn damage. Starting at $169.95, you can get the Ninja Crispi on Amazon, wherein it's an Amazon's Choice product that over 6,900 customers rated 4.6 stars on average.
Cuisinart FastFreeze
Just because you live in a tiny home, it doesn't mean you have to drop fun experiences, like making ice cream with your friends and family. Although some popular ice cream makers require a lot of counter space, like the coffee maker-sized Ninja Creami, there are more affordable ice cream maker alternatives that you can easily stash in a small drawer, like the Cuisinart FastFreeze. When a mixing cup is attached, the half-pint variant measures 16.2 inches by 4.4 inches by 4.4 inches. However, it can be separated into three components, so it can fit into drawers. Apart from the ice cream maker unit itself, it also ships with two 0.5 pint mixing cups that come with lids, which are all dishwasher-safe.
You do need to pre-freeze the base ingredients a day in advance. After that, it only takes five minutes to turn them into ice cream. All you have to do is push its top down to blend your ingredients. You can make five types of desserts: ice cream, sorbet, milk shake, slushy, and mix-ins. On Amazon, the just under $100 Cuisinart FastFreeze has been rated 4.3 stars on average by 440 customers. Should you want to prep more base options in advance, you can also buy a pair of dessert cups for $19.95. Although, if you prefer a larger model, it has a one pint option that measures 18.4 inches by 5.3 inches by 5.3 inches that sells for $149.95.
Methodology
To make this list of gadgets and appliances for tiny homes, we thought about the different parts of a home and the different ways people with smaller spaces often need to compromise. Prioritizing portability, we added options that are compact, lightweight, and split into pieces that make them easier to store. We looked for gadgets and appliances that give the same experience as full-sized units or perform at a similar level. When possible, we also included products that fulfill multiple functions to be able to justify the amount of space they use.
As for their performance, we chose products that have been rated at least 4 stars by 400 or more reviewers. While it didn't affect their placement on the list, we also took note if the product has been listed as Amazon's Choice product. In addition, we take note if it won any product design awards from reputable bodies, like Red Dot or iF. Lastly, we made sure to include items that can fit a wide range of budgets from $100 to $750, since even tiny homes can be luxurious.