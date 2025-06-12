Can A Smart Projector Replace Your TV? What To Consider Before You Buy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In recent times, there has been a rise of next-generation television sets, as well as smart projectors. An increasing number of high-end projectors are offering options like higher quality displays, streaming, and smart home integration that make them compelling alternatives. With features starting to blur, many people are seriously thinking of swapping out their TVs for modern projectors, whether it's for personal or commercial use.

If you're currently in the market for a new TV, you may be asking yourself if a projector is actually a better fit for your needs. While there's honestly no perfect answer, especially since there are a range of practical applications where either solution could work, there are some key differences in how they're set up, used, and maintained that can swing you towards either direction. For example, the display needs of an office or an entertainment facility are completely different from the needs of a single person or a family of four looking to upgrade their home. So, before we begin, ask yourself if the primary reason you're getting a projector or TV is for visual display, such as presentations, or multimedia, such as games or movies. Once your objective is clear, here are some features to weigh before you make a commitment.

