Is It Really Cheaper To Build Your Own Projector Screen?

One of the best ways to recreate the movie theater experience at home is to incorporate a high-quality projector. According to VerifiedMarketResearch.com, the projector market is expected to grow to $21.74 billion in the next seven years. We covered the best new projector we've seen recently with our best of CES 2024 coverage. However, without a dedicated screen to properly display your entertainment, you'll have less than desirable results. Depending on the type of screen, size, and material used, some retail options can run well over $200. This prompts many new projector owners to turn to popular platforms like YouTube, which offer several instructional, do-it-yourself screen options. These how-to videos claim to save you significant amounts of money over purchasing a premade product, but do they?

While both ready-made and homemade projector screens can vary widely in quality, there are some vital considerations that will determine the cost between the two. First, to build your own screen, you'll need power tools that can dramatically increase the cost of the project if you don't already own them. Secondly, there is more to a screen than just white fabric. In fact, there are specialized materials that perform differently based on light conditions, viewing angles, and gain (how much light the screen reflects back). Therefore, would it be cheaper to tack up a white bedsheet to your wall rather than pay for a premium projector screen? Yes, but the results wouldn't be comparable in terms of image quality.