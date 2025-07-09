How Does The Ninja Creami Work And Is It Worth The Price Tag?

If you're just as crazy about ice cream as a kid at the beach, the Ninja Creami is definitely worth adding to your collection of kitchen appliances. What makes it worth buying is its value for the money. Good store-bought ice cream can easily go for $6 a pint, or even more for specialty and artisan flavors like the low-fat, low-cal, zero-sugar, or high-protein options. Just imagine how much you'll be spending if you reach for an expensive ice cream two or three times a week. With a Ninja Creami, you can make not just one but roughly six to eight pints for the same price of a store-bought pint. You can even create different flavors from the same batch of ingredients, so you're effectively getting more ice cream and more variety without spending more than $6.

Other than being easy on your budget, the Ninja Creami gives you the freedom to fully customize the ice cream. You can handpick every single ingredient and experiment with unconventional ones like protein powders, chili flavors, or monk fruit. This is also especially convenient if you want a healthier dessert for your family.

Right now, its two online bundle models are valued at $199 and $229 respectively.

It's worth noting, though, that the Ninja Creami isn't perfect. Perhaps the biggest and most annoying one is how hard it is to clean the shaft that attaches to the paddle for mixing the base. It retracts completely after use, so you can only clean the tip with a brush. Plus, compared to the compressor-type ice cream makers that freeze the base themselves — like the Breville Smart Scoop and Cuisinart Ice Cream and Gelato Maker, you can't have impromptu ice cream sessions with the Ninja Creami due to the 24-hour freezing time. The machine reportedly can be quite loud in operation too.