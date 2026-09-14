Next-Gen System Could Cool Data Centers Using Nothing But Their Own Heat

Server farms consume an absurd amount of electricity, often as much as entire neighborhoods. This is a big part of what fuels the pushback communities across America have mounted against AI data centers – even more so when some of the costs tied to all that consumption go downstream toward residents. A fair chunk of that electricity is also spent on cooling, which is ironic, considering power draw is what indirectly generates that heat in the first place. In fact, industry estimates put it as high as 40 percent of what a single facility hands its utility.

That figure is exactly what makes a machine — built by researchers at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology in Germany alongside materials scientists at Japan's University of Tsukuba – so attractive. This thing's a small cooling device that runs on heat rather than electricity. This may almost sound like a violation of some law of thermodynamics, since heat is being consumed to produce cold, but that isn't what's happening here.

The thing is that the device never cools itself in a closed loop. Instead, it works by grabbing waste heat off one component, then spending that energy to drag warmth out of a different one. It pulls this off using two strips of nickel-titanium foil, which is a special metal here that changes shape on command. It can even be talked into pulling like a muscle, and that's exactly how it performs these cooling duties.