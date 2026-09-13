12 Magnetic Desk Accessories That Could Help Keep Your Home Office Organized
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Keeping track of everything on your desk can be a challenge, regardless of whether you're working at a traditional office or at home. Both can become cluttered with too many items, especially if you frequently find yourself overwhelmed with work. There are a few ways you can go about helping yourself keep your desks organized, and many of these items make use of magnets.
We've gone through to find 12 different magnetic accessories that you can add to your desk to help you keep everything organized. These objects might use magnets to attach themselves to metal surfaces, ensuring they do not add to your already busy desk, or they might utilize magnets to hold things down and keep them together. Either way, here are 12 magnetic desk accessories that you can use to help keep your home office and desk more organized.
Lordtronics silicone magnetic cable ties
Cable management can be a hectic part of any office space, big or small. Keeping track of every wire or cord that is underneath a desk can be challenging, and having a reliable set of magnetic cable ties can make it much more manageable. The Lordtronics Silicone Magnetic Cable Ties come in a pack of 20, made up of various colors, so you can quickly untie them and wrap them around any cables or wires you want to keep in check. The magnetic end keeps the tie together, and you can use different colors to help remind you which wires they are underneath your desk. The pack of 20 is available for $13.99, and it has a 4.6-star rating from nearly 500 customer reviews. Ties and clips are one of the handful of items we recommend for managing your PC setup's cables, though you may want to avoid magnetic ties for that.
Customers who picked these up shared in their reviews that they appreciate how easy and effective they were at keeping their cables tied together and how the bright colors made them easier to find.
Kitanis magnetic pen holder
It's always a good idea to have a pen or two within reach, but if you don't keep them in a container, they can easily run awry all over your desk, especially when you're not using them. The Magnetic Pen Holder from Kitanis is a great way to have any pen well within reach on your desk while keeping the container and the pens out of your table.
Although they are designed for pens, these containers are good for holding a wide variety of items, such as notes, keys, flash drives, and much more, depending on what you use every day at your desk. These containers come in a wide variety of colors, with different designs for holding more or fewer items. The Kitanis pen holders are available starting from $6.99 for two and have a 4.7-star rating from over 3,500 reviews.
User reviews for this magnetic pen holder highlight how many pens it can hold inside it and how strong the magnet is.
Durmmur SUS Magnetic Cup Holder
A cup or travel mug can take up a lot of desk space, and open containers may also be a workplace hazard if you're not too careful and tip one over, spilling your drink. The Durmmur Stainless Steel Magnetic Cup Holder can be a worthwhile purchase for your office to ensure you keep your drink out of reach of your elbows, but still close enough to drink from it every so often.
The magnetic cupholder is three-and-a-half inches deep and 3.22 inches long and can of holding several types of travel mugs or larger water bottles, ideal for 10- to 40-ounce bottles. The magnetic device comes with six built-in magnets capable of holding up to 50 pounds of pulling force. It's available for $9.99 and has a 4.7-star rating from over 1,500 customers.
Those who have picked up the cupholder praise the magnet's strength and how many different sizes of cups work with it.
Anker MagSafe charger stand
A charging station like the Anker MagSafe Charger is a great way to keep your phone charged while using it on your desk. The Anker keeps it raised, so you don't have to look down to see your phone display, and features a 360-degree rotating surface with adjustable tilt, to always find a great viewing angle. If you have multiple items that need charging, the bigger Anker Charging Station could also work for you.
The standard Anker MagSafe Charger is available for $39.99, for those using an iPhone 14 or more recent models. There's also an adapter version for $45.99 if you don't have an iPhone, and both models have a 4.6-star rating from over 500 customers.
Customers who have picked it up highlight the charger's design in their reviews, calling it sleek and saying that it works quickly and that it's compact enough to use on a desk or nightstand without taking up too much space.
Battery operated magnetic wall lights
Good lighting is always a plus for every desk space, since it makes it easier to look at a screen all day. For lighting that you can adjust to your liking, you can try the battery-operated wall sconces from Aksda that can be attached to a flat surface using adhesive or screws, if you can do that in your space.
The lights are attached to the base using a magnetic ball that allows you to rotate the light 360 degrees, or you can pull the lights off the base and place them elsewhere. The batteries last for nearly 20 hours on low lighting before needing a recharge, but you can also leave them plugged in. The Aksda lights are available for $19.99 each, with a 4.4-star rating from over 1,000 customers.
Customer like the three hue and brightness settings, the high max brightness, and the strong magnetic base.
Magnetic portable laptop workstation and stand
If you have a metal surface somewhere close to your desk, the Vivo Magnetic Portable Laptop Workstation could be a helpful addition to your working area beyond serving as a place to place a laptop. There are three different sizes of this tool, but all three follow the same design, with four magnets that stick to a surface on the back and a tray that you swing down. A worthwhile item for anyone looking to build a portable workstation.
The largest tray is 11.8 inches wide by 13.3 inches long, and can hold up to 33 pounds. Although designed to be a mobile laptop workstation, it can always be used to hold smaller items that you want to keep close to your desk, but not on it. The Vivo laptop workstation is available for $89.99, and it has a 4.6-star rating from over 100 reviews.
Customer reviews for this stand praise the strong magnets, the overall quality of the stand's design, and its high max weight capacity.
Magnetic portable monitor stand
The Jakeko Magnetic Portable Monitor Stand can add to your workstation by providing an easy way to adjust your monitor or to add a third screen if you have a tablet you frequently use. It works by placing a magnetic plate, mounted to VESA standards or glued, on the back of the monitor or tablet, and then attaching it to the stand arm. You can then freely adjust the stand arm to any orientation that fits your desk, or take it with you on the go, beyond your traditional office space.
There are two models of this stand: one works up to 16.5-inch screens, and another for 18.5-inch screens. The 16.5-inch model has a clamp top and bottom, and is not magnetic. The 18.5-inch model has a large, heavy base and a magnetic end on the other side of the arm. Both are capable of holding a monitor that weighs close to four and a half pounds. The largest, magnetic model is available for $49.99, and both have a 4.4-star average rating from over 100 customer reviews.
The customer reviews for these stands praise their stability and strong magnets, and how lightweight it is to carry around (1.76 pounds, according to Amazon).
Magnetic rack
Shelves are one of simplest ways to help organize any desk space. The Metal Magnetic Rack from HuggieGems can be a good way to keep things within reach without cluttering your desk. Traditionally designed for spices, these magnetic racks are 4.3 inches wide and nearly a foot long, capable of holding up to 50 pounds.
These come in a wide variety of colors, and you can get a pack of two or a pack of eight. Each shelf also comes with a small side hanger, capable of holding a small bag or a coat. The pack of eight costs $39.98, and over 15,000 customers have given these magnetic racks a 4.8-star average rating.
Customers who have picked these up highlight how strong the magnets, how much space each shelf has, and their stability.
Magnetic calendars
Having a physical calendar and a to-do list as reminder can help remember important dates or tasks that you have to do throughout the day. The Magnetic Calendars from DIYMag can do just that without occupying your desk. Designed for the side of a refrigerator, it comes in a four-pack with monthly, weekly, and daily planners, along with an open space for notes, task reminders, or little messages others can leave you in an open office. For those who are working from home, a budget-friendly digital calendar could also be an option.
All four are available for $24.98, and nearly 3,500 customers have given it an average 4.4-star rating. You can choose to get just some of these calendars, and to get them in varying sizes. The cost does vary depending on which set you select.
The customer reviews for these magnetic calendars praise the quality of the clear whiteboards, the markers that come with them (although having your own works fine too), and the magnets on the back of these boards are strong. Many appreciated the quality of these products based on how much they paid for them.
Magnetic rotating cord holders
It's common for a desk to be covered in cables and charging wires. Rather than letting them lie loose, the Rotating Cord Holders from Lisen can be placed on any surface using an adhesive. The magnetic portion is what holds your wire in place, making sure it's secure without causing damage to any wires. Plus, the holder features 360-degree movement, meaning you can move and rotate it around without getting the wires stuck or causing them to bunch up.
The clips are large enough to hold charging cables, network cables, or standard power cables. These rotating cord holders can come in packs of six or 12, at $9.98 and $19.99 respectively, and have an average 4.5-star rating from over 400 customer reviews.
The reviews for these from customers highlight how helpful they are for cable management at a busy desk, how easy they are to rotate, and their general quality.
Magnetic reusable sticky notes
Sticky notes are an item frequently seen in the office, but traditional ones are quickly tossed out once they're no longer need. If you don't want to constantly fill your trashcan with them, the reusable Magnetic Sticky Notes from HOMiDEK are rewritable and can be placed on any metal surface. You can leave a note on them, and when you no longer need it, wipe it away to reuse the sticky note.
These sticky notes come in packs of 30, and you can get them starting from $16. They have an average 4.5-star rating from over 350 customer reviews. They also come in different sizes, available in three inches by three inches or five inches by three inches. Both types come in several colors.
The customer reviews like the vibrant colors the adhesive and how it doesn't leave anything behind, how easy they are to reuse, and the value they get for the price.
Magnetic hooks
The Magnetic Hooks from Buelkmag are great for hanging any small items, coats, or bags that you bring with you to your desk. These magnetic hooks attach to any metal surface, and they can hold up to 150 pounds in vertical suspension and 50 pounds horizontally. Expect to hold a single, heavy item, or multiple smaller ones, to just one of these hooks. If you prefer, you could get similar magnetic gadgets from Home Depot.
The hooks weigh a little over half a pound, are under an inch-and-a-half in width, and a little over an inch-and-a-half in length, so they can fit in a very small space. You can get a pack of six for $20.69, and they have a 4.6-star rating from over 1,000 customer reviews.
The reviews for these items highlight how easily they remain in place, how versatile they can be, and the overall quality of these small products.
Methodology
When picking these gadgets, we focused on items that helped you keep things in place or could be used to enhance your desk without adding to the clutter, such as the battery-operated magnetic wall lights. Some items, like the magnetic rack from HuggieGems, were intended for other parts of a home, but can be used in a desk space or inside an office, given that they only require a metal surface to attach the magnets. Any item on our list also had to have at least a 4.4-star rating from over 100 Amazon customer reviews.