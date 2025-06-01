10 Gadgets You Can Buy On Amazon To Build Your Portable Workstation

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you have a remote job, you may have the tendency to work from different locations every now and then. You could be working from a cafe, a co-working space, or even an airport when traveling! When working from various locations like these, it's important to have an arsenal of accessories and peripherals that can help you set up a portable workstation. Simply carrying your laptop with you may not suffice for most use cases, which is why it's important to add extra gadgets to improve your productivity and make your work simpler. Over the years, I've added several accessories to my travel backpack that add immense value to my work setup. From a portable monitor for a dual-monitor setup on the go, to a power bank that can power all your gadgets at once, you can operate a mini office from wherever you are.

Since all of these gadgets are rather portable, you can fit them all into your backpack. This way, you're essentially carrying your entire workstation with you, resulting in a smooth workflow — something that wouldn't be possible using just a laptop. Depending on your type of work, you can select several of these gadgets to facilitate an efficient workflow on the go. Moreover, we've made it a point to include gadgets that can be used on your desk at home, so they're also useful when you're not traveling or working from a cafe.