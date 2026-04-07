12 Magnetic Products From Home Depot To Help Organize Your Shop
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Even if wood is your chosen medium, workshops tend to have plenty of metal, from metal surfaces to tools and storage products. Magnetic tools, accessories, and other products take advantage of that fact to add more functionality to ordinary objects in your workspace.
Magnets can do more than hold onto a nail while you hammer it in. Some of these products could help you clean up stray metal bits or find lost tools. Others could help you organize your tools, move heavy things, hold metal objects in place long-term, and more. The list is made up of products of various shapes and sizes, made from different materials, and priced at a range of prices.
Each of these products is tied together by a common trait in powerful magnets that grab onto metal objects or surfaces. If you want to organize your workshop and tool collection, these magnetic products might be a good place to start.
Telescoping pick up tool
Organizing your workshop isn't just about moving your tools around or cleaning out your tool chest's drawers; you might also want to pick up any little odds and ends that have accumulated. You can probably take care of most things by running a broom over the floor, but brooms aren't very good at getting into nooks and crannies. That's where a pick-up tool can come in handy.
This magnetic telescoping pick-up tool is slender and metal, with a magnet and LED flashlight on the end. It's only seven inches long when compressed, and it extends up to 32 inches. It has a soft handle with finger holds, so you can keep a better grip when lifting heavy objects, and an LED flashlight to illuminate your workspace.
A magnet built into the end has up to 8 pounds of pulling power, which is likely plenty for picking up small hand tools like hammers and screwdrivers, not to mention tiny metal objects like nuts and nails. It's also shielded on the sides so you can point it directly at the thing you want to pick up without picking up stray objects. The magnet works all of the time, courtesy of the power of physics, but the LED light takes a trio of button cell batteries, not included.
Magnetic clean sweep
Magnets might be one of the closest things in the world to magic. Without any external power source, magnetized tools can grab hold of magnetic metal objects, even from a short distance, and you can use that power to your advantage with a magnetic clean sweep.
Given enough time, your workshop will probably collect a decent number of screws, nails, nuts, bolts, and other small metal odds and ends. As the name suggests, a magnetic clean sweep works almost like a broom, except it will only pick up small metal objects. The sweep is silver with black accents and stretches nearly a foot long (11.5 inches, to be exact), and the magnets inside pick up any magnetic objects they roll over. The handle extends up to 40 inches, and you can adjust the angle of the head and handle, so you can maneuver around objects more easily.
Magnetic pull hook
A hook can be one of the most useful things you can add to a flat surface. Fastened to a ceiling, they can be used to string lights, hold planters, run cables, and more. On a wall, they can be used to hang pictures and other decorations. In the workshop, a hook can be used to store and organize your tools.
These magnetic pull hooks can stick to metal surfaces like the sides of a tool chest, wall-mounted sheet metal, metal support beams, and other metal surfaces you can find. Each hook houses a strong neodymium magnet capable of exerting up to 65 pounds of pull.
These could be used to store or organize a wide range of tools, materials, and other things in your workshop. Each magnetic hook measures 1.13 inches tall and 2.88 inches wide. The hook sticks out 2.13 inches and, when combined with the mounting magnet, the total depth is 4.88 inches. You should make sure you have enough clearance for the hooks and your intended tools before making any purchases.
Square magnetic clips
Sometimes when you're in your workshop, you could really benefit from an extra set of hands. While clips aren't as versatile or as dexterous as an actual set of extra hands might be, they can hold onto things so you can keep your hands free.
We won't belabor the point; these square magnetic clips are simple metal clips with an iron ferrite magnetic mount. They are simple products that do a simple job. You can use them the same way you'd use any chip clip, to hold onto memos, papers, blueprints, diagrams, reminders, and more. We suppose, if you really wanted to, you could even clip a bag of chips to your toolbox for mid-job snacking.
The clips could work in the kitchen just as easily as in the workshop, attaching to refrigerators, ovens, and other metal appliances and surfaces to hold grocery lists, messages, and other thin, light objects. Each clip has a perimeter of 1.38 inches by 1.3 inches and is 0.88 inches thick. They come four to a pack.
Magnetic tray
Often, the first step in modifying or repairing an object is to take it apart. Of course, taking something apart is usually quite a bit easier than putting it back together. A magnetic tray offers a helping hand, helping you keep track of screws, bolts, washers, and other small metal objects during the disassembly and reassembly process. It could also be used in the creation process by holding your fasteners and other hardware until you're ready to use them.
This magnetic tray measures 9 inches by 5 inches and is made of heavy-gauge stainless steel with a rubber-coated base. The polished metal surface is designed to be easy to clean of oils and grime, and the rubber coating underneath helps to prevent scratches when setting or sticking the trays to your chosen surface. A pair of powerful magnets holds your bits and bobs firmly inside the tray. The tray can be set on any flat surface, but the magnets can pull double duty, sticking the tray to your tool chest or other metal surface.
Magnetic tool tray organizer set
Shelves and trays can be some of the easiest ways to add organization or storage space to your workshop. This magnetic tool tray organizer set includes a 6-inch rectangular tray, a 1-foot rectangular tray, a two-piece horizontal towel holder, and a shelf with three spray can holders and seven screwdriver holders.
No screws and no glue are needed. All you need is a sturdy magnetic metal surface, and the four-piece set gives you a variety of storage options for different types of tools and accessories. You can use the tray set to hold some of your go-to tools, your everyday cleaning compounds, and even a roll of paper towels or work towels.
Each tray is made of black, 0.8-millimeter powder-coated steel, so it can withstand ordinary workshop abuse. Each piece features a rubber-coated bottom so you can connect it to surfaces without leaving scratches. They can add storage capacity to your existing setup without taking up too much additional space.
Magnetic storage strips
These 12-inch magnetic tool holders resemble, in both form and function, the magnetic knife holders sometimes found in kitchens. They contain an array of permanent ferrite magnets capable of holding some of your favorite metal tools in the workshop just as easily as knives in the kitchen. They give you the ability to store your go-to tools, so you don't have to dig through your tool chest drawers.
Each storage strip can attach to a metal surface, like the sides of your tool chest, using the powerful built-in magnets. Alternatively, you can mount the storage strips to a non-magnetic material using the included fasteners and mounting holes.
These storage strips come in a four-pack, so you can store different tools in different parts of your workshop, stack all four of them one above the other along the sides of your tool chest, or string them in a line to create a single long tool holder.
Magnetic modular wrench organizer
A tool chest can be helpful when organizing your tool collection, but only to a point. You've probably encountered your fair share of chaotic tool chest drawers. Things can have a way of disappearing into the pile, and it can be challenging to find the tool you need. You could spend more than a few minutes rifling through tools before finding the one you're looking for, if you find it at all.
This modular magnetic wrench organizer adds infrastructure to the inside of your tool chest. The set comes with 80 modules that can be attached to one another in any configuration you want. Each module has a magnet on the bottom so it affixes itself to the metal of the tool chest drawer.
The modules can accommodate wrench sizes from 1/4-inch to 1.5 inches. It also comes with labels so you can identify your wrenches at a glance. Once you've organized your wrench collection, the modules will hold them in place so they're right where you expect them the next time you need them.
Steel dolly with heavy duty magnetic lift
This magnetic lifting dolly weighs only 78.9 pounds but can exert a pulling force of 1,320 pounds (600 kilograms), courtesy of N42 neodymium magnets, and a maximum load capacity of 660 pounds (300 kilograms).
When in use and expanded, it measures just over 74 inches long, but it folds down to about 43 inches for storage between uses. It can be used to lift a manhole cover and move it aside. That's a useful task if you're in public works, but not something most of us are called upon to do very often. It's also something you probably shouldn't do without supervision unless you want to get stuck. It can also be used to lift heavy metal objects, like steel plates, around your workshop. It's not very good at moving large objects, the dolly is strong but it doesn't get very far off the ground.
The dolly features an anti-collision button handle that prevents it from moving unless it's being pushed. It comes with a hex wrench and a pair of work gloves.
Magnetic tool rack
This magnetic tool rack has an array of twelve magnets on either side, so you can stick it to a metal surface. It measures 17.3 inches across, is 3.46 inches tall, and sticks out 6.29 inches from whatever it's mounted to. Instead of a straight metal shelf, this rack has four large openings to hold power drills and other tools in addition to an array of smaller holes on each side for holding various types and sizes of screwdrivers.
The four large openings are each 1.69 inches across, so they can accept any tool that's narrower at the bottom and wider at the top. You could use it to hold power drills, brooms, rakes, shovels, and more.
You could stack several magnetic organizers, one on top of the other, to organize your tools, no matter how large your collection. It can be mounted to ferrous metal surfaces at least 1.5 millimeters thick and has a rubber coating on the back side to prevent scratches and other damage to the sides of your tool chest.
Magnetic paper towel holder
Paper towel holders are often found in the kitchen, but they can also be useful in the workshop. Instead of sticking to the side of a refrigerator, you can stick this magnetic paper towel holder to the side of a tool chest to hold paper towels or shop rags for cleaning up workshop messes. You could also use it to store things like rolls of tape, spools of twine, and wire.
It features a ratchet mechanism that keeps a paper towel roll from unraveling, so you can tear away paper towels with one hand. It has 5 pounds of magnetic pull, which should be enough to hold the weight of a roll of paper towels and withstand the force of yanking one off with one hand.
If you decide you don't want to stick it to a metal surface, it can also be mounted to other materials using the optional adhesive method.
OmniShelf
The OmniShelf is a portable workstation that can stick to a wide range of surfaces using either the three industrial magnets or the four suction cups on the back. It folds open and closes just like a briefcase, and it holds open at 90 degrees to form a desk or work surface. It can hold up to 40 pounds, so you can move it around with you as you organize, giving yourself an additional workspace when and where you need it.
Made of heavy-duty plastic and steel cables, it can stand up to everything your average workshop can throw at it. A two-in-one work station, the OmniShelf features a gap between the back of the case and the magnets or suction cups, creating a cubby for storing paperwork, mouse pads, and other slender objects. You can use the OmniShelf to store a laptop, papers, and tools while moving from one location to another, but it's not water or weather-proof and not intended for long-term use.
Methodology
Just because a tool features magnets doesn't mean those magnets are useful. Narrowing down the world of magnetic tools to 12 meant separating the wheat from the chaff. We considered any tool that features a significant magnetic component and is sold at Home Depot.
We then considered any tool that could be useful for cleaning up or organizing your workshop. Next, we compared them against one another in a sort of tool battle royale. Only the best products survived the winnowing process, and we arrived at 12 magnetic products with a track record of satisfied users.
Whenever possible, these products have been used with success by the author of this article or another SlashGear author. If we haven't personally used a particular product, its value is supported by at least 100 reviews (usually significantly more) and a rating of four stars or higher on Home Depot's website.