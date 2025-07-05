12 Types Of Screw Heads And Drivers (And What They're Best Used For)

Screws may be commonplace, but that doesn't mean they're simple. A screw is any shaft with a corkscrew groove carved around its surface and, regardless of their design, screws are usually used to fasten or squeeze two or more objects together. It's unclear when the screw was first invented, but they show up in various forms and as part of cultures as far back as the 5th century B.C.

Since then, screws have evolved considerably, diversifying in both form and function. Most of the screws we're familiar with today are relatively recent inventions. In fact, the Phillips head screw is less than a century old, first appearing in the 1930s. In addition to having different widths and lengths, flat or pointed tips, you've probably noticed that screws come in a wide range of screw heads, as well.

You might assume that different the screw heads are purely a matter of aesthetic, but they're often designed for a specific purpose. While you might be able to get away with using any old screw for your home DIY projects, it's worth knowing about different types of common screw heads. We'll also talk about what they're used for, and the types of drivers you'll need to fasten and unfasten them.