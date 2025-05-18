How To Magnetize A Screwdriver (With And Without A Magnet)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There is, perhaps, not a single device in the tool box of the Average Joe that gets used quite as much as the trusty screwdriver. The handy tools – which often boast one potentially game-changing design feature you may not know about — have long held go-to status in households and on work sites the world over, with flathead styles dating back to the 17th Century, and the revolutionary Phillips Head turning up in 1933.

Whichever style you turn to, one thing you've likely noticed about screwdrivers is that the tools haven't changed much over the years, save for the pivot of major brands to battery-powered devices. One of the more low-key changes in the screwdriver game came when companies began magnetizing the tip of the devices, allowing them to hold onto a metal screw without additional assistance from the user.

The at-home and on-the-job implications of magnetized screwdrivers are hardly inconsequential. The feature can, however, be frustrating on the occasion that a device becomes demagnetized. Likewise, it's worth noting that, even at this stage in the game, not all screwdrivers are magnetized to begin with. Should you find yourself with a screwdriver in need of magnetization, you'll be happy to know that there are a couple of ways to correct the issue if need be. Here's a look at how to magnetize your screwdriver either with a magnet or without.

