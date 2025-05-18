How To Magnetize A Screwdriver (With And Without A Magnet)
There is, perhaps, not a single device in the tool box of the Average Joe that gets used quite as much as the trusty screwdriver. The handy tools – which often boast one potentially game-changing design feature you may not know about — have long held go-to status in households and on work sites the world over, with flathead styles dating back to the 17th Century, and the revolutionary Phillips Head turning up in 1933.
Whichever style you turn to, one thing you've likely noticed about screwdrivers is that the tools haven't changed much over the years, save for the pivot of major brands to battery-powered devices. One of the more low-key changes in the screwdriver game came when companies began magnetizing the tip of the devices, allowing them to hold onto a metal screw without additional assistance from the user.
The at-home and on-the-job implications of magnetized screwdrivers are hardly inconsequential. The feature can, however, be frustrating on the occasion that a device becomes demagnetized. Likewise, it's worth noting that, even at this stage in the game, not all screwdrivers are magnetized to begin with. Should you find yourself with a screwdriver in need of magnetization, you'll be happy to know that there are a couple of ways to correct the issue if need be. Here's a look at how to magnetize your screwdriver either with a magnet or without.
Magnetizing your screwdriver with a magnet
We'll start by exploring how to magnetize a screwdriver using an actual magnet, as it is the easiest way to handle the issue. That largely depends, of course, on whether or not you actually have a magnet on hand in your home or on a job site. If not, you'll obviously need to sort that out if you want to undertake this method of magnetizing your screwdriver. For the record, you can purchase magnets of all shapes and sizes through online retailers like Amazon if you're in need. Once you've got your magnet and screwdriver in hand, follow these steps to induce magnetization.
- Thoroughly scrub the head and shaft of your screwdriver using a clean cloth and either water or rubbing alcohol.
- Take the magnet and rub it over the shaft of the screwdriver from handle to tip.
- The screwdrivers should now be magnetized.
- Using a metal screw, test the magnetism of the screwdriver.
- If the magnetization is not strong enough, repeat the process.
Given the state of the screwdriver, it may take several passes until the magnetization is strong enough for use, though the level of magnetic attraction needed may vary based on the scope of the job at hand. Likewise, it is almost certain that the magnetic effects will only be temporary. Thankfully, if you need to re-magnetize your screwdriver, there's no particular limit to how many times you can do so utilizing this method.
Magnetizing a screwdriver using a car battery
As magnets are hardly an essential addition to your home tool kit, you may be surprised to learn that some companies make a Magnetizing Tool, which you can pick up for a little under $8 via Amazon. But if you find yourself in a real pinch with neither magnet nor magnetizing tool in hand, you can also accomplish the feat using a car battery. This is, obviously, not the easy way to go, and there are also some safety concerns to account for with this particular method of magnetization. Likewise, you'll also need a couple of extra items, including a stretch of electrical wire and a wire stripper.
If you're still interested, here's how to magnetize a screwdriver using a car battery.
- Clean your screwdriver shaft and tip using a cloth and water or rubbing alcohol.
- Wrap the electrical wire around the shaft of the screwdriver.
- Strip the ends of the wire.
- With the car turned off, take the exposed ends of the wire and attach one to the positive battery terminal and one to the negative terminal.
- Leave the wires connected to the car battery for about 15 seconds, then disconnect them.
- The screwdriver should now be magnetized.
It is possible that the screwdriver will not be properly magnetized after the first try. Repeating the process as needed to ensure proper magnetization. It is also recommended that you wear gloves and safety glasses during the process.