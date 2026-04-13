5 Budget-Friendly Digital Calendars To Help Organize Your Home

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Managing a home with multiple people can feel like a thankless and never-ending project management exercise. From making sure the plants get watered, the pets are fed, the bathrooms are clean, and the kitchen is stocked up, it's a logistical feat just to get to the end of the week.

This challenge only gets harder when there are multiple people of different ages in your home that need to be on the same page, which is why you might want to invest in a digital calendar. These days, one of the most popular options is the Skylight Digital Calendar, which starts at just under $160. Although there are several digital calendar alternatives, it can be hard to find one that doesn't cost an arm and a leg up front and may include subscription fees.

If you're looking for a cheaper way to keep everyone in your home aligned, you could use an old iPad to be a smart home hub that doubles as a calendar. But if you don't have one lying around your house, there are plenty of budget-friendly options that might work for you instead. To help you know what's out there, we've rounded up some highly rated digital calendar options that are under $100. For more details on why we think they might be great for you, we've elaborated more on our methodology at the end. But, if you're in desperate need to make sure no one feeds the dog twice, keep reading.