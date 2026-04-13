5 Budget-Friendly Digital Calendars To Help Organize Your Home
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Managing a home with multiple people can feel like a thankless and never-ending project management exercise. From making sure the plants get watered, the pets are fed, the bathrooms are clean, and the kitchen is stocked up, it's a logistical feat just to get to the end of the week.
This challenge only gets harder when there are multiple people of different ages in your home that need to be on the same page, which is why you might want to invest in a digital calendar. These days, one of the most popular options is the Skylight Digital Calendar, which starts at just under $160. Although there are several digital calendar alternatives, it can be hard to find one that doesn't cost an arm and a leg up front and may include subscription fees.
If you're looking for a cheaper way to keep everyone in your home aligned, you could use an old iPad to be a smart home hub that doubles as a calendar. But if you don't have one lying around your house, there are plenty of budget-friendly options that might work for you instead. To help you know what's out there, we've rounded up some highly rated digital calendar options that are under $100. For more details on why we think they might be great for you, we've elaborated more on our methodology at the end. But, if you're in desperate need to make sure no one feeds the dog twice, keep reading.
YPI 10.1-inch Digital Calendar
Available in seven sizes, budget conscious customers can opt for YPI's cheapest offer, the 10.1-inch Digital Calendar that retails for $89.99. Measuring 10.5 inches by 7.3 inches, it has a 10.1-inch HD touch screen that can be used in both portrait or landscape with its included stand. You can sync with all kinds of calendar providers, such as Google Calendar, Microsoft's Outlook, and Apple's iCloud. With its own eCalendar app, you can also color code schedules of up to 20 users. Apart from a calendar, it lets you display tasks, meals, photos, and more.
On Amazon, the YPI Digital Calendar has an average rating of 4.3 stars from 450+ customers. Among the 74% of users who rated it a perfect rating, an iPhone owner mentioned that it takes less than a minute to set up. Some of the recurring positive feedback also mentions its screen for its automatic brightness adjustment, visibility from multiple angles, and responsive screen. That said, there were about 10% of people who rated it a single star that said that they had issues with connecting to the Wi-Fi, the app crashing, and poor customer service.
DXMART 10.1-inch Digital Calendar
Priced at $99.99, the DXMART 10.1-inch Digital Calendar sets itself apart with its LED reminder light border, plus a built-in speaker that you can use for audible reminders. Apart from auto sync features with major calendar apps, it has interactive tasks and rewards systems, meal planning, and custom lists.
With its dashboard, you can switch between day, week, and month views. It's made to be wall-mounted or standing in either portrait or landscape mode. It also doubles as a digital photo frame, and you don't need a subscription to display screensavers. For people who are particular about their privacy, the European-owned brand also boasts both GDPR and CCPA-compliance.
DXMART also has a larger model, and together, both models have an average rating of 4.3 stars from 200+ Amazon users, wherein 71% of people gave it a perfect 5 stars. While it markets itself as a calendar, there are a lot of people who mentioned how they thought it was great value for displaying photos. One person even noted how their kids would drop photos while they're on holiday, which they could view from their home. But take note, there were also a few dissatisfied customers, such as the 7% who rated it a single star. They lamented how there were issues with durability and not being able to connect to the internet.
Roxicosly Large Digital Display Calendar
The Roxicosly Digital Calendar is designed specifically with the elderly in mind. Measuring 7.2 inches by 4.65 inches, it's one of the most compact options in this list. With a dozen different theme options, it also comes with 18 ring times for alarms with a 9-level volume, which you can use for everything from wake up to medication reminders. Aside from the calendar function, wherein it lets you see the date, time, and what period of the day it is; it lets you share photos via microSD and USB flash drive.
Available in two colors (black and white), you also have the option to get a plugged AC-powered model ($29.99) or one with a rechargeable battery ($37.99). An Amazon's Choice product, the Roxicosly Digital Display Calendars have a 4.6-star average from more than 1,400 customers. In addition, 81% of users have rated the elderly-friendly calendar an impressive 5 stars, while only 4% have it a single star.
It's not a perfect product, since multiple people complained that it can be difficult to set up, there were more users who were satisfied with it. In fact, several people shared that their elderly loved ones who had bad eyesight liked how it was easy to read. Apart from seniors, some customers mentioned that it also worked well for students and for their home school set up.
Canupdog 10.1-inch Digital Calendar
For fans of the mid-century interior design look, the $89.99 Canupdog 10.1-inch Digital Calendar can mesh well with your vintage, hardwood furniture. Compatible with major calendar apps, like Google, iCloud, Microsoft, and Yahoo, you can also see the integrated calendar across multiple accounts via its app. It also has streamline lists, for things like to-dos or groceries. It also has a chore chart and a reward system once tasks are accomplished.
Canupdog also sells larger sizes as well. All together, more than 700 Amazon users have rated them 4.2 stars on average, wherein 71% thought they were worth 5 stars. In particular, a lot of people mentioned that they thought it looked stylish, were impressed with the high storage capacity, and that it didn't need a subscription to work. In fact, one reviewer even called it one of the best purchases they had made.
That said, there were also a significant number of customers who thought it didn't deliver its promises. With 12% of people rating it a single star, one of the most common negative feedback items is that it tends to freeze, experience calendar sync glitches, and shut down for no reason. Not to mention, multiple people lamented the poor tech support whenever they encountered any problems.
Dragon Touch Digital Calendar
For people who want to integrate rewards and meal prep, the Dragon Touch Digital Calendar has features that do both. Apart from the standard multi-view calendar features and 32GB capacity photo display, it has both sleep more and alarm functions for wake up times and reminders. Not to mention, you can create rewards for yourself (or your kids) whenever you check off things from your lists. If sustainability matters to you, this particular digital calendar has been certified by Global Recycled Standard on Amazon for being made of recycled materials, safer chemicals, and manufactured with worker well-being in mind.
Available in two colors, you can opt to get the 10-inch white ($89.99) or black ($97.99) model. Dragon Touch also lists 21-inch models and collectively, they have been rated 4.5 stars on average by 350+ Amazon customers. In general, it holds a pretty positive ratio of satisfied customers — 79% of buyers thought it was perfect rating material.
Among 5-star reviewers, people have mentioned how they liked the screen quality and enjoyed the breadth of features without a subscription fee, such as the automatic grocery list maker. On the other hand, the 7% of people who didn't like it so much and rated it a single star mentioned that their unit arrived broken and with cracks, struggled to connect to Wi-Fi, or stopped working within months.
Methodology
To make this list of budget-friendly digital calendars, we've rounded up different models that range from $29.99 to just under $100. For people with higher budgets, we've also listed similar items from the same manufacturers that offer larger screen sizes.
Next, we narrowed down to products that have a general average rating of 4 stars from more than 200 customers. Then, we selected digital calendars that at least 70% of users have rated a perfect rating, as well as 15% or less rating 1-star. When possible, we also noted if it was listed as an Amazon's Choice product to highlight how it stands out in its category.
To help you differentiate the options, we noted any special features that the digital calendar might have, as well as who we think might benefit from it, such as if it's designed for the elderly, children, or particular aesthetics. While it didn't affect their inclusion in our list, we also mentioned unique aspects, such as LED lighting, speakers, notable sustainability certifications, or privacy features.