Skylight Digital Calendar: The Pros, The Cons, And Is It Worth Your Money?

If you sign up for Calendar Plus, you have access to a bunch of extra features. For example, the chores list comes as standard, but with Plus, you can incorporate a rewards system. I used bribery as a primary motivator when my daughter was little, so I imagine this would be useful if you have children who are prepared to unload the dishwasher ten times if you promised them a comic.

You can also set up a photo screensaver. While it's nice being able to display a picture of my cat on my calendar — and the quality is excellent, as you would expect from a company whose other main products are digital photo frames — I can't help feeling it runs contrary to the main advantage of the Skylight Calendar. You should be able to see your appointments at a glance. I don't want my partner looking at pictures of cats; I want them to remember to pick the kids up.

The Plus plan gives you access to the full Meal Planner feature. You can ask the app to provide meal suggestions to suit your dietary requirements and add ingredients to your grocery list with one click. Having never planned a meal in my life (doesn't everyone just see what needs to be used up first in the fridge and wing it from there?), this feature was somewhat wasted on me. However, I can see that if you're the kind of person who plans ahead (or you share cooking duties with someone else in the household), there's plenty to get your teeth into here.

