12 Fun Tailgating Gadgets You'll Be Glad To Have With You This Fall

Power strips are among those little extras that you might not always realize you need until you show up to a tailgate without one. The more people you invite to the party, the more outlets you tend to need. Someone always needs to charge their phone or their kid's tablet, but no one wants to free up a power source at the expense of the slow cooker or the air fryer.

This flat power strip by Smallrt makes a good addition to your tailgate setup because of its compact size. It's less bulky than regular power strips, plus it has multiple port types for phones and other devices. Its square shape gives you access to outlets on three sides and the top, which is helpful when you have bulky plugs that might bump against other cords and block other outlets from being used. The extra-long power cord also gives you more places to put it. It's a simple yet immensely useful gadget that could just save your whole tailgate. You can get the 10-foot version on Amazon for $13.99, with other options in 6.5 feet and 15 feet. Just be aware of things you should never plug into a power strip, whether you're tailgating or at home.