12 Fun Tailgating Gadgets You'll Be Glad To Have With You This Fall
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Fall is prime tailgating season. In most places, it's finally cool enough to gather in parking lots outside the stadium hours before the big game starts. But even with non-scorching temperatures, tailgating season can be a bit unpredictable. One week you're busting out the portable fan; the next week, you're wishing you had a cozy blanket. And in both cases, you're just glad there's plenty of good food around.
No one wants to end the party early (or cancel it altogether) because they came unprepared. If you want to enjoy your parking lot gatherings to the max, I've found it helps to start with the right gear. We're talking about more than the typical Amazon tailgating basics of coolers, music, and power stations. A little thoughtful packing and preparation can go a long way in making your tailgate a hit. Here are 12 fun gadgets you might not have thought of that can transform your tailgating experience.
HoverAir X1 Pro Max Self-Piloting Drone
Fall tailgating is all about the experience. You've got food on the grill and drinks in the cooler. You're playing games in the parking lot and blasting your favorite music (perhaps to the dismay of your parking space neighbors). Your camera roll won't capture it all, but a beginner-friendly drone can help.
HoverAir's X1 Pro Max gives you a fun way to catch all the gameday action without having to be glued to your phone. Its self-piloting technology uses AI to follow you automatically or capture 360-degree scenes. There are 15 built-in flight modes to choose from, depending on how you want to remember the day. You get all the awesome shots and get to stay in the moment. It's foldable to make it small enough to slip into a jacket pocket or backpack, and it can handle sudden drops. You can get the HoverAir X1 Pro Max self-piloting drone on Amazon for $699. The brand also offers the X1 Pro standard for $499.
Smallrt Flat Power Strip
Power strips are among those little extras that you might not always realize you need until you show up to a tailgate without one. The more people you invite to the party, the more outlets you tend to need. Someone always needs to charge their phone or their kid's tablet, but no one wants to free up a power source at the expense of the slow cooker or the air fryer.
This flat power strip by Smallrt makes a good addition to your tailgate setup because of its compact size. It's less bulky than regular power strips, plus it has multiple port types for phones and other devices. Its square shape gives you access to outlets on three sides and the top, which is helpful when you have bulky plugs that might bump against other cords and block other outlets from being used. The extra-long power cord also gives you more places to put it. It's a simple yet immensely useful gadget that could just save your whole tailgate. You can get the 10-foot version on Amazon for $13.99, with other options in 6.5 feet and 15 feet. Just be aware of things you should never plug into a power strip, whether you're tailgating or at home.
Hedgehog JET Cordless Blower
When you roll up to your tailgating spot, you're ready to get the party started. But your surroundings might have other plans. An overnight storm might leave everything soaked or covered in leaves and debris. The quickest way to make a clean space for you and your guests is to use the Hedgehog JET cordless blower.
This mini handheld blower packs a punch. It puts 162-mile-per-hour winds in your hand, enough to blast away pine needles, debris, and even puddles to give you a clean slate for your tailgating gear. I use mine to dry my car after a good washing and to clean up our campsites before and after we camp. I've even used it to blast the dirt off my son's baseball pants after games before he got into the car. It's rechargeable and compact enough to fit under the seat of your car. And when you're not tailgating, it can help around the yard clearing driveways, sidewalks, and flowerbeds. You can get the Hedgehog JET Cordless Blower on Amazon for $300.
Bartesian Professional Cocktail Maker
Tailgating beverages usually fall into the same routine: sodas, bottled water, and beer. If you're in the mood for something different (and a little more elevated), the Bartesian Professional Cocktail Maker can help you make a good impression. Think of it as the Keurig of cocktails. It looks like your typical pod-style coffee maker, but instead of getting hyped up on caffeine, it produces single-serve cocktails.
Five glass spirit bottles let you add your favorite liquors to the machine. Then add a cocktail (or mocktail) pod and specify how strong you'd like your drink to be. The machine does the rest, no bartending skills required. I like the idea of enjoying a margarita at the tailgate without having to turn a whole folding table into a bar setup. There's no need to measure ingredients or bring a whole bunch of supplies like shakers, bar mats, muddlers, and stirrers with you. This machine lets you keep it simple and enjoy your favorite libations. The Bartesian Professional Cocktail Maker is available on Amazon for $399.99.
Hisense RoamView Portable Touchscreen
If you love the tailgating experience more than you love the sky-high ticket costs of actually going to the game, Hisense has an easy solution. Its RoamView portable touchscreen is like a television that's made to travel. It's mounted on a rolling portable stand and runs on a rechargeable battery, so you don't need to worry about a power outlet or constant power supply.
This means you can enjoy the vibe of the tailgate without setting foot inside the stadium. Show up early and keep the party going all through the game without missing a single touchdown. The 32-inch display tilts to your preferred angle and can turn to portrait or landscape viewing mode. It runs on Android and gives you access to streaming apps. It also lets you project whatever is on your phone onto the display. When you're not using it for tailgating, the monitor can function as a video call hub, a display for recipes or artwork, or even a smart home control panel. You can get the Hisense RoamView 32-inch Portable Touchscreen from Best Buy for $1,199.99.
Rechargeable Hand Warmers
At the start of tailgating season, comfort items like blankets, heaters, and hand warmers might not even be on your radar. But that's likely to change, and it usually happens sooner than you might think. One item that goes with me to every fall event is my set of electric hand warmers. These mini hand heaters are small enough to fit in a jacket pocket. They're rechargeable and reusable, and heat up quickly to keep your hands functional during cold weather.
These hand warmers have an LED display that shows you how much battery life you have left. You can choose from different heat intensities to help you conserve battery life and only get as much heat as you really need. And if you don't need them to warm your hands, they double as power banks to charge your other devices. These Beyyon hand warmers are also magnetic, so you can keep the pair together and reduce your risk of leaving one behind when you need it most. You can get this set of two hand warmers on Amazon starting at $19.99, with two color options available.
Typhur Dome 2 Air Fryer
Air fryers have been game-changing for tailgates, if you have a portable power source. You can cook just about anything in them, from frozen French fries to wings to entire chickens. Even if you already have an air fryer from your favorite brand at home, I can make a strong case for the Typhur Dome 2 Air Fryer specifically for tailgating.
For starters, the Dome 2 has a larger, wider surface, which gives you more space to cook more food at once. If you're trying to feed a crowd, every square inch of cooking space matters. You can cook in bigger batches and keep your guests from getting hangry. There's also a dual heating element, one on the top and one on the bottom. It helps to cook the food more evenly, so you don't have to check and shake the basket as often, letting you enjoy the tailgating experience more. Last but not least, the self-cleaning feature helps to break down grease and other food residue, so there's less mess during transport and less scrubbing when you get home. It travels well and is a suitable option when you need to feed a crowd. You can get the Typhur Dome 2 Air Fryer on Amazon in your choice of silver, pearl, or red for $399.99.
Foldable Heated Seat Cushions
Cold weather can kill a tailgating party fast. But having ways to stay warm can keep it going longer, even when temperatures don't cooperate. One option is to use these foldable heated seat cushions. They cover the seat and back of your chair to lock in more warmth. The cushion has three levels of heating power so you can adjust to your ideal comfort level.
It's good for more than just tailgating, too. Use it on the desk chair in your office or while you're driving. The folding design works for just about any chair. One caveat: You will need a power bank if you're not near a regular power source. These cushions have earned an average 4-star rating out of more than 200 reviews, with customers consistently saying the cushions are lightweight and comfortable. You can get a set of two heated foldable cushions on Amazon for $67.99.
Amazon Basics Triple Slow Cooker
Just like the air fryer, the slow cooker has become a staple of today's tailgate scene. The only downside with slow cookers is that you're limited to cooking one dish at a time. The solution: This triple slow cooker that lets you bring three times the options. Three slow cookers share a single buffet-style base, each with its own temperature control. They each work completely independently of each other, so you can satisfy everyone in your group with their favorites.
Each slow cooker includes a lid with a locking handle so nothing spills out during transport. Use them to cook three different items, or use one slow cooker for actual cooking and the other two for toppings or other fixings. Each pot is non-stick and removable for cleaning. They're also dishwasher safe to save you some effort after a long day at the game. You can get this triple slow cooker on Amazon for $67.67.
Crown Shades One-Push Canopy
No matter what team you cheer for or where you tailgate, chances are the tailgate hotspots will be dotted with square canopy tents. These have become staples of the tailgate atmosphere, offering shade from the sun and a somewhat effective way to keep the party contained. But not all canopies are created equal. Some set up easily, while others require multiple people and an act of Congress. This one-push canopy from Crown Shades falls squarely in the former category.
It's made for one-person setup. Rather than stationing one person at each leg, one person can push from the center and lock everything into place in one fell swoop. It's a lot quicker than other canopies and doesn't require begging for volunteers. Once it's set up, you can go around and adjust each leg individually based on three button-based height settings. The canopy itself is just as impressive, with integrated vents and water-resistant fabric that prevents leaks and pooling. You can get the one-push canopy tent in your choice of more than 12 colors on Amazon starting at $149.99.
Royal Gourmet Mini Grill and Griddle Combo
Tailgate parties aren't complete without food, and a portable grill tends to be among the most popular ways to feed a crowd. It's great for making burgers and hot dogs, both of which are surefire crowd pleasers. This mini grill and griddle combo by Royal Gourmet expands those options even further, giving you the best of both a flat-top cook surface and irresistible grill marks.
More compact than a freestanding grill, this grill and griddle combo is small enough to sit on a tabletop. It runs on propane and lights with the push of a button. There's no extra power source required, which means fewer cords to deal with, and no charcoal to clean up. Now you've got more options to feed a crowd, from eggs and pancakes for those early game days to grilled peppers for fajitas and steak sandwiches, and of course grilled cheese sandwiches for the picky eaters. The Royal Gourmet mini grill and griddle combo is on Amazon for $177.27.
Malo'o Two-Person Lounge Wagon
There's no arguing that tailgating requires a decent amount of gear. At a minimum, you need food, drinks, shade, and a place to sit. And if you're joining up with another party or having to transport your gear to a location other than your own parking space, you'll need a way to haul all that stuff to your destination. This two-person lounge wagon kills three birds with one stone. It helps you haul your tailgating ensemble and gives you a comfy place to sit when you're done. It also has an optional canopy that connects directly to the wagon to block the sun and keep you cool.
The wagon is a generous size and can haul loads up to 175 pounds, with a seating capacity of up to 500 pounds. Once you unload the wagon, it can convert into a two-seater lounger complete with padded headrests, a storage pocket, armrests, and cupholders. It's the Cadillac of sports wagons, and you can get it on Amazon for $349.95.
How I chose these fun tailgating gadgets
I put a heavy emphasis on FUN when deciding which tailgating gadgets to include in this round-up. I chose items that have strong potential to elevate the tailgating experience, even if the product seems a bit unconventional.
As a sports mom, I've done my share of tailgating, and I prioritize comfort and convenience. I've tested many of these items personally. For the others, I considered items with good reviews and consistent feedback about the product's best features. If I were planning a tailgating party and had an unlimited budget, these are the items I'd choose.