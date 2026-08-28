8 Of The Best Drones For Beginners In 2026

The DJI Flip has had the internet divided about its appeal. Flying purists may argue the automated flying takes away the joy. But if you're just looking for a machine to capture the hiking trail without messing about with a controller, then the DJI Flip could be a great option. It costs $399 with the controller, and for that, you get a sub-250-gram drone with a surprisingly compact design. All four propellers fold down, so you can just carry it inside a jacket pocket. DJI has installed propeller cages to keep the blades away from your fingers, and it automatically turns on when unfolded.

The best part about the DJI Flip is that you don't need a controller to fly it. Just the DJI app should be enough. You launch the drone by placing it on your hand, and it lands there as well. It also takes voice commands for specific automated modes and shots. As for modes, you can ask the drone to follow, circle around, make you the spotlight, or rocket up into the sky. Each mode can also be configured for specific distances, making it easier to get the exact shot you saw on Reels.

Imaging is handled by a 48MP 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor. Our DJI Flip review found that, despite its small sensor, the photos punch way above their weight, delivering decent detail and natural colors. There's support for RAW images as well. You can shoot videos in up to 4K at 60 FPS in HDR, and they will come out stable with great object tracking. While mild winds do rumble the camera, there is D-Log support, giving you more room to work with the footage.