Americans Are Missing Out On Yet Another Great Budget-Friendly Drone

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Potensic might not have the same cachet as DJI, but the budget Chinese company's products are great alternatives to DJI's drones. For example, its newest offering, the Atom 3, almost equals the DJI Mini 4 Pro's range while offering similar AI tracking and photography features. However, the Potensic Atom 3 has fallen foul of the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) Covered List, which bans all foreign-made Uncrewed Aircraft Systems (UAS, or drones) from being sold in the U.S.

Foreign drone makers added to the Covered List cannot obtain the mandatory FCC certification required for electronic devices relying on radio communication to operate in the U.S. This makes it impossible to sell consumer drones, which use the radio spectrum for control and video. The FCC ban applies to all foreign-manufactured drones released after December 2025. This means that existing Atom and Atom 2 variants will continue to be sold in the country.

Despite this, Potensic told PCMag that it is pursuing certification for the Atom 3 and is optimistic about its chances. This may be motivated by the FCC's June 16 order, where it approved exceptions for "toy drones" weighing less than 150 grams and limited to a 100-meter line-of-sight flight radius. While the Atom 3 fits neither of these criteria, it does offer the hope that the FCC may loosen regulations further in the future.