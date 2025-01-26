Meet The New Military Drones Being Integrated Into U.S. Army Companies & Battalions

If combat throughout the 21st century has taught military planners anything, it's that drones are the way of the future. Across battlespaces, the world over, militaries, insurgencies, and others have employed a wide variety of unmanned vehicles for a variety of purposes, and the technology is constantly evolving. In the U.S. military, drones were initially quite large; aircraft like the MQ-1 Predator and the much larger MQ-9 Reaper are full-size aircraft, while the RQ-4 Global Hawk is quite massive.

Advertisement

Those are theater-level assets, serving entire warzones, but they aren't the only drones operating for the U.S. Smaller drones like the RQ-7 Shadow and others have been used by smaller units, and innovation along those lines continues. In November 2024, the U.S. Army began testing two new drones attached to battalions and their companies. These are the Skydio X10D quadcopter and the Ghost-X, which are formed similarly to a traditional helicopter. Both new drones were field tested by Delta Company, 317th Brigade Engineer Battalion (BEB).

Testing of this type is common in the U.S. military, and should the drones prove useful, they will likely go through several modifications to further meet field commanders' mission requirements. Unlike the aforementioned larger Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), the Skydio X10D and Ghost-X are considerably smaller and have shorter flight endurances, a short range, and other limitations that make them ideal for only a handful of missions. Still, the information they could provide to commanders on the ground will likely improve battlespace situational awareness and mission success.

Advertisement