5 Of The Best Non-DJI Drones, According To Professional Reviews

If you've watched videos posted to the various social media platforms from nearly any content creator in the last couple of years you've no doubt seen some fantastic drone footage. Those creators don't use the same Unmanned Aerial Systems as the United States military's drones, but they're still pretty high tech.

Some of the most popular consumer-grade drones come from a Chinese tech company called Shenzhen Da-Jiang Innovations Sciences and Technologies Company Limited, commonly known as DJI Technologies. If you've searched online for "best drones," the results are overwhelmingly dominated by various DJI models.

The problem surrounding DJI drones, if you're not aware, is that the U.S. government is considering a bill to include any "telecommunications and video surveillance equipment or services produced or provided" by DJI Technologies. The bill, known as the Countering CCP Drones Act (CCP, as in Chinese Communist Party), indicates such goods and services from DJI "pose an unacceptable risk to U.S. national security."

While the proposed ban may not immediately ground all DJI drones, it could make obtaining DJI drone replacement parts difficult. For that reason, many aspiring drone pilots are searching for DJI drone alternatives.