How To Get Started On Your Own Custom DIY Drone Project

Before you make the decision to build your own drone, you should understand all the components that go into these aerial devices. At first glance, it just looks like a frame, some propellers, and an engine, but there's quite a bit more that gets it off the ground.

The frame is the primary component, and you can use various materials for a base. An engineer in Yemen created a functional drone frame built from a bundle of sticks, proving that you can make a drone out of pretty much anything with the right know-how. The frame is simply where everything connects, after all. So long as it's solid and has the space for the drone's various parts, chances are it will work.

Attached to whatever frame you decide on are:

Propellers

Motors (one per propeller)

Electronic speed controller (ESC)

Flight controller

Power distribution board (PDB)

Battery

If you're building a large enough drone, you may want to consider adding a camera. If you want a live feed from the camera, you will also need a video antenna and video transmitter.

You can find drone components on Amazon, but there are specialty stores too, such as RobotShop, which has a drone parts and accessories section. Specialty stores often offer a greater variety of brands and models, and the item descriptions are typically more thorough.

Also, consider adding a Raspberry Pi single-board computer to your DIY drone. It doesn't replace the flight controller or power distribution board, but it can help with other features like GPS navigation, data logging, and image processing from an onboard camera.