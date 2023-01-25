This Creator Proves You Can Make A Drone Out Of Almost Anything

One of the biggest tech topics of the past several years has been the proliferation of drones. Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have been deployed in countless contexts, from saving lives to delivering packages to providing breathtaking still photo and film photography. At the same time, however, drones come with the same limitation as so much emerging technology: access.

As common as drones have become, they're still complex machines. Most require a long supply chain, high-tech components, and expert manufacturing. As UNICEF notes, drones have exciting applications that could improve lives in developing communities, but they're still hard to come by in places where the high-tech industry is rare or the economy is unsettled by unrest. At least one drone designer has already begun to tackle that limitation. Per Interesting Engineering, an engineer in Yemen has built a working, flyable drone using only a few wooden sticks and a simple motor.