Mini Drones: Are They Worth The Buzz Or Just A Waste Of Money?

Drone technology has been consistently improving since long before the first smartphone-compatible unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) hit the market in 2010. What were once cumbersome designs have shrunk to near pocket-sized proportions, but while drones are shrinking in size, their cost tends to increase with each new release.

DJI is one of the most notable brands for consumer drones, with the Mini series providing users with a lightweight, easy-to-transport option with many of the bells and whistles of a larger device. Each new DJI Mini brings exciting upgrades that enhance the user experience, from the Mini 3 Pro's "Tri-Directional Obstacle Sensing" to the Mini 4 Pro's night mode. However, those enhancements come with a higher cost.

What you're left with is the question of whether those and any additional upgrades or new features are worth the bump in price. First, to determine if mini drones are worth your money, you have to understand what your money is getting you and what perks may come with opting for a smaller drone.