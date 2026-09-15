What Does Vinegar Do To Electronics Screens?

In housecleaning, vinegar is often used due to its effectiveness and wallet-friendly nature. Practically every household has it, and there are many useful cleaning tips and tricks involving vinegar. However, it's not an ideal solution for some things and is outright bad for others. For instance, it can be both good and bad for washing machines, but don't ever use vinegar with car engines. Using vinegar is also a bad idea when it comes to cleaning electronic screens, as these come with components that can be damaged by vinegar.

Because of its acidic nature, vinegar can cause issues with touchscreens and make them less responsive. Additionally, it can remove a screen's protective coating and damage its anti-glare properties.

However, some electronics manufacturers, like Acer, suggest mixing equal parts warm distilled water and vinegar for hard-to-remove stains. Samsung suggests the same mixture for cleaning Samsung monitors. Neither manufacturer recommends using undiluted vinegar for cleaning electronic screens. Apple advises against using any household cleaners on its products. So, to be on the safe side, you can dampen a clean microfiber cloth with a safe screen cleaner or distilled water.