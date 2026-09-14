Is Fabric Softener Bad For Your Washing Machine? Here's What It Can Do

Getting the most life out of your washing machine means using products that are safe for your model. That includes fabric softener, which you should always use as directed on the bottle or according to your washer's owner's manual. But the washing machine manufacturers themselves warn that fabric softener can cause problems when it's overused or allowed to build up over time.

For example, LG says using more than the recommended amount can cause fabric softener to accumulate, while softener left sitting in the dispenser can harden and clog the opening. Similarly, Samsung warns that excessive amounts of fabric softener can lead to residue buildup, as well as dispensing problems. But GE Appliances is even more direct, noting that built-up or dried fabric softener can clog the dispenser cup in its top-load washers. So while fabric softener isn't necessarily bad for your machine, using too much could impact its performance.

Whirlpool offers a good example of this, warning that a clogged dispenser can affect a washer's ability to properly distribute fabric softener and detergent at the right time during the wash cycle. The company also notes that a dirty dispenser can contain bacteria and mildew, which can lead to bad odors. But by regularly cleaning the dispenser, you can help prevent buildup from interfering with how your washing machine operates.