The Best Quality Top-Load Washer Brand Isn't LG, According To JD Power

There are many factors to consider when you're shopping for any new appliance. When it comes to a washing machine, those factors are arguably even more important, as that appliance will be cleaning your clothes, towels, and bed sheets for as long as you own it. Once you've made decisions concerning some of the more obvious choices, like going with a front-load or top-load washer, those concerning overall brand quality are sure to follow.

In that category, washers from major brands like LG, Whirlpool, and Bosch are likely to come up in your research. According to a recent JD Power study on quality, however, when it comes to top-loading washers, those brands can't hold a candle to those bearing the iconic General Electric logo.

Just for the record, the same is apparently true for GE's front-loading washers, signaling that it may be the brand to beat in the general washing machine market. Those quality numbers are culled in large part from Problems Per 100 (PP100) ratings, which technically tabulate reliability by recording problems reported per 100 machines per the included brands. By that measure, a lower PP100 score indicates higher-quality devices. In the top-loading washing machine category, GE machines earned the top spot with a score of 60 PP100. Maytag placed second with a score of 70 PP100, and Whirlpool landed in third at 71 PP100. The study does not specify exactly where LG ranks in these standings.